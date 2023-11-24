loading…

Muslims in the Netherlands did not expect that an anti-Islam party would actually win the election. Photo/Reuters

AMSTERDAM – Dutch Muslims expressed shock at the election victory of right-wing populist Geert Wilders, who previously called for a ban on mosques and the Koran in the Netherlands.

Wilders and his Freedom Party (PVV) beat all predictions on Wednesday night by winning 37 of the 150 seats in the Dutch parliament, well ahead of the Labor/Greens combination and Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s conservatives who will end his term.

“The results of this election are surprising for Dutch Muslims. “We didn’t expect a party with a program that goes against the basic principles of the rule of law to become so big,” said Muhsin Koktas, CMO of the Muslim organization, as reported by Reuters.

Muslims make up 5% of the Dutch population of nearly 18 million people.

“This is a blow that I have to process,” Abdessamad Taheri, a 45-year-old community worker in the multi-ethnic neighborhood of Schilderswijk in The Hague, told Reuters.

Mehdi Koc, a 41-year-old insulation installer, said he was surprised by the switch to PVV, while Taheri said the vote sent a different message to Muslims, although the overwhelming emotion was disappointment.

“One of the messages is that many people are xenophobic and don’t want foreigners or Muslims. “But the other message is that people are very disappointed with Rutte’s 13 years,” he said.

However, Taheri, a member of the Labor Party, said he could not separate that from all the “bad things” Wilders had said about the hijab ban and mosque closures.

After his surprise victory, Wilders said he wanted to be prime minister for all Dutch people, but that appeared to do little to ease concerns about what he might do next.