On Tuesday, a group of 27 Democratic members of the US Congress wrote a letter to Musk, expressing their concern that the social media platform appeared to benefit from distinct accounts that celebrated violence against Israelis.

In their letter, which they addressed to Musk and X CEO Linda Yaccarino, the lawmakers referred to reports from non-profit organizations that showed some of those with X Premium accounts “celebrating barbaric acts of violence against Israelis,” according to what Reuters reported.

This message is the latest battle between Musk, who bought Twitter and changed its name to X, and those calling for better content moderation.

On Monday, X filed a lawsuit against the media monitoring group Media Matters, saying it had defamed the platform after it published a report that ads for major brands appeared next to posts promoting Nazism.

“These reports show that X benefits from the spread of this vile and harmful advertising through account subscription fees and advertising revenue,” the lawmakers wrote, adding that a significant amount of offensive content remains posted despite being reported by researchers.

“X has also benefited financially from the spread of patently false and misleading content,” the congressmen’s letter said.

They pointed out that the United States classified Hamas as a terrorist organization in 1997, which means that it is illegal to intentionally provide material support or resources to this group.