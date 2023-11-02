This Saturday, November 4, Yuri will sing to the people of Guadalajara again with his recent tour “Euforia” which he has called 2.0 because in this second tour of Guadalajara with this tour, he has renewed his costumes and those of his dancers , in addition to adding new repertoire of his timeless classics, this is what he says in an interview with THE REPORTER.

“The truth is, I wasn’t thinking of doing the second round because normally a tour lasts a year and months, but with ‘Euforia’ I have done quite well, people have liked it a lot, especially the fans, because my shows are always They are characterized by being very cool with a lot of visuals and fashion, in addition to my successes, obviously.”

In the recent repertoire, Yuri includes eighties songs that he had not sung in the first phase of the tour: “Thank God I have an extensive repertoire and my fans helped me put new songs where there are new costumes and new visuals. I bring my 20 dancers as always, in addition to very cool things for my audience. In other words, if people from last year want to go again, they can do so because everything has changed.”. Among the songs added are “Give me a kiss”, “This love is no longer touched”, “What’s wrong with you?” and “Invincible” which is a more recent piece.

Furthermore, during the course of the evening he makes a medley with songs that stood out at the OTI song festival, in which he incorporated new melodies where the base theme is his success. “Better times”. But ranchera music also stands out in the show and will include very ad hoc costumes.

The “Euforia 2.0” tour will continue on its path for the remainder of the year and until early 2024; In Guadalajara, for now, it will be the last return of this concept: “Let’s see how people react, especially in Mexico City who always want more shows and if not, next year I will close the tour at the Arena Ciudad from Mexico”.

But he anticipates that another musical concept is coming where he will be sharing the stage with another star. This tour will last three months, from February to April: “Everything is a surprise, I can’t say anything because then the artists change their minds. This year the statement will be released, between November and December.” After this, Yuri will take a break to plan his new tour for 2025. For now, the public can also see it every Sunday on the Las Estrellas channel through the show “Who is the mask?” where she shares a painting with Juanpa Zurita, Carlos Rivera, Martha Higareda and Omar Chaparro.

Prepare regional Mexican music

Among the surprises that Yuri has planned for next year is new music in the style of the Mexican regional where he already has collaborations prepared with Luis Ángel “El Flaco” and Paquita la del Barrio, in addition, he will soon announce two more duets: “I will do four regional Mexican songs, I will record the video with Paquita within a week, and I will record the other two duets soon as well. I signed again with Sony Music for two more albums, which I think will be released next year, but they need the material and the videos, because I can make the songs quickly,” but remember that on the subject of the videos This is where the most time is required because you have to check both her agenda and that of her guest artists.

Regarding the sound, he confesses that he will stick to the traditional, because to explore new styles, such as the one that has to do with the requinto where Peso Pluma and other figures have stood out., assures that first you need to listen and pay attention. “I am in my world of pop music, but I have heard something through Shakira and these new young people who are coming out like Peso Pluma.”

Agendalo

Euforia Tour

Day and time: Saturday, November 4, at 9:00 p.m.

Site: Telmex Auditorium.

