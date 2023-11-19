The number of Pokémon animations with CGI graphic style are few. Many fans continue to wish that there would ever be a console powerful enough to display a game with stunning CGI scenes, and a new animation gives them a taste of how great it could be.

Time passes very quickly and today Pokémon Scarlet & Violet celebrates its first year on the market. The Pokémon Company did not skimp on the celebration and prepared a collaboration with the artist YOASOBI to produce a commemorative song.

The theme is called Biri-Biri, it was recently released and projects the search for Nemona and Anna’s treasure, the central axis of the Paldea Academy, but through the eyes of Nemona, the player’s rival.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet look great in CGI

The lyrics are based on After the Rain With Youa novella based on the story of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet and today the music video was released, which boasts fantastic animated scenes with CGI.

“Nemona, the president of the student council of the Orange Academy in the Paldea region, he shows Anna, the girl who has just become his neighbor, the way to school. During a Pokémon battle after meeting each other, Nemona sees a light in the depths of Nemona’s eyes. Anna“, reads the synopsis of the novel by Ayano Takeda.

The Paldea region and its clarity CGI characters look beautiful

There is no room for discussion: CGI suits Pokémon Scarlet & Violet very well and with voice acting There is no doubt that it would fulfill the long-standing wishes that many fans have regarding the games in the series.

What did you think of the animation? Would you like this to be how Pokémon games looked? Tell us in the comments.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet are available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. You can find more about them if you visit their file or if you consult our written review.

