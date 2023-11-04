Nostalgia reached the fans of the British band The Beatles and last Thursday “Now and Then”, the latest song by the Liverpool quartet, was released, and yesterday the music video for it was published on platforms. This new single brings together the four members: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

The clip was directed by Peter Jackson, in what is his first foray into music video production. We remember Jackson for having directed the “The Lord of the Rings” saga.

About the experience of directing the video, Peter Jackson said: “When Apple asked me to make the music video, I was very reluctant, I thought my next few months would be a lot more fun if that complicated task was someone else’s problem, and I could be like any other Beatles fan. To be honest, just thinking about the responsibility of having to make a music video worthy of the last song the Beatles released produced a collection of anxieties almost too overwhelming to deal with. My lifelong love of the Beatles hit a wall of terror at the thought of disappointing everyone. This created an intense insecurity in me because I had never made a music video, and I couldn’t imagine how I could begin creating one for a band that broke up over 50 years ago, had never performed the song, and with half of its members dead. ”.

“I feel enormous gratitude”

Jackson shared that he told Apple that he was concerned about the lack of suitable material: “We would have to use a lot of unique and unreleased videos, but there were very few… There wasn’t much footage of John in the mid-seventies when he wrote the demo.”

He added that there were times when he had no idea how anyone could make a music video for “Now And Then” if they didn’t have decent material to work with: “My fear and insecurity now had solid reasons to prevail and allow me to say but not without looking like a coward.”

The film director added that he knew that “the Beatles wouldn’t take no for an answer if their minds were set on something, although they didn’t even wait for me to say no… And Paul and Ringo recorded images of themselves performing the song. and they sent them to me. Additionally, Apple unearthed more than 14 hours of forgotten content during the 1995 recording sessions, including several hours of Paul, George and Ringo working on ‘Now And Then.’”

Fortunately, Peter shared, he was able to access a collection of unreleased shots where “the Beatles are relaxed, fun and show a very genuine side of themselves. The result is pretty crazy and provided the video with the necessary balance between sad and funny… Having reached the end, I’m very happy that I didn’t see someone else’s ‘Now And Then’ music video release. I feel enormous gratitude to Apple Corps for giving me all the support I needed and not allowing me to slip through the cracks.”

It should be noted that “Now And Then” was written and sung by John Lennon, developed and worked on by Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, and now finally finished by Paul and Ringo… More than four decades after it was created.

The director attended the annual global birthday celebration for Ringo Starr’s “Peace and Love” in Los Angeles, California, in 2019. AFP

How did you manage to record the song?

Through a short film now available on the band’s YouTube channel, the story behind this song is told and how they managed to release it thanks to the power of new technologies.

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr turned to machine learning – a subset of artificial intelligence – to reconstruct a demo created by John Lennon, who was murdered on December 8, 1980, and which had low fidelity.

“On John’s demo tape, it was a little difficult to hear the piano. And in those days, of course, we didn’t have the technology to do the separation,” McCartney noted.

When they tried to highlight Lennon’s voice, they simply couldn’t because the piano overlapped the performer’s voice.

So at that time they preferred to put the song aside, which remained in the trunk for almost a quarter of a century.

Peter Jackson, director, screenwriter and producer, decided to work on the documentary about the group “Get Back” (2021). To do this, together with their work team, they decided to develop a technology that would allow them to take any piece of music and divide the components of the music thanks to machine learning and which helped them to sculpt a little The Beatles classics and consequently the video for this song. After that, McCartney and Starr saw an opportunity to revisit “Now and Then,” a song that simply couldn’t be released due to the quality with which the melody was recorded. This song was recorded in the 70s by John Lennon, later, in 1995, George Harrison, who died on November 29, 2001, added lines on guitar, even so, the song did not come to light. It was until they decided to subject it to a reconstruction process with which they managed to preserve the clarity of John Lennon’s voice by separating it from the piano, in addition to adding new vocal and instrumental parts by McCartney and Starr.

“There was John’s voice, clear as crystal. It was exciting. And we all play. It is a genuine recording of The Beatles in 2023,” emphasized Paul McCartney.

