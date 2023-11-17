The Colombians Shakira and Karol G, the Mexican Natalia Lafourcade, the Argentine Bizarrap and the Mexican producer and composer Edgar Barrera, were the winners of the 24th edition of the Latin Grammys, with three awards each.

Yesterday, at a gala held in Seville, Spain, Karol G took home the awards for Best Album of the Year and Best Urban Music Album for “Mañana Sera Bonito,” as well as Best Urban Fusion/Performance for “TQG,” along with Shakira. The Colombian also won the awards for Best Song of the Year and Best Pop Song for “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”, along with Bizarrap. The Argentine musician also won, together with the Spanish Quevedo, the Latin Grammy for Best Urban Song for “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52”, while Lafourcade won the awards for Best Recording of the Year, Best Singer-songwriter Album and Best Singer-songwriter Song, for “De todos las flores”. Finally, Barrerawho arrived at the gala as the most nominated, with 13 nominations, left Seville with three other Latin Grammys, Best Producer, Best Composer of the Year and Best Regional Song (“un X100to”), this last award he shared with Bad Bunny and Andrés Jael Correa Rios & Mag. In fact, the theme is performed by the “Bad Rabbit” and Border Group.

Best pop/rock album: Johns. Best Tropical Album: Omara Portuondo. Best Singer Album: Natalia Lafourcade – “Of All Flowers”. Best songwriter: Natalia Lafourcade – “Of All Flowers”. Best contemporary classical composition: Paquito D ́Rivera. Best Classical Music Album: Huascar Barradas. Best Portuguese Language Song: Tiago Lorc & Duda Rodrigues. Best salsa album: Niche Group and National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia. Best Portuguese-language contemporary pop album: Xenia Franca. Best Sertaneja Music Album: Marília Mendonca. Best rock album: Molotov. Best Urban Song: Bizarrap and Quevedo – “Music Sessions, vol. 52”. Best Folk Album: Vicente Garcia – “Way to the Sun”. Best Portuguese-language roots music album: Gaby Amarantos – “Tecnoshow”. Best Christian Album: Eli Soares – “We”. Best packaging design: Gustavo Ramirez. Best Latin Music Album for Kids: Danilo and Chapis. Best tango album: Operation tango. Best Urban Music Album: Karol G – “Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful”. Best Pop Vocal Album: Julieta Venegas- “Your Story”. Best Pop Song Shakira: Bzrp and Shakira – “Music Sessions, Vol. 53”. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Andres Garcia – “Fourteenth”. Best Urban Fusion/Performance: Shakira and Karol G – “TQG” Best Reggaeton Performance: Tego Calderon – “The Recipe”.

