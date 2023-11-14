When speaking with Steve Aoki, his passion for Latin music and especially some of the performers that are currently sounding the loudest is clear.

The American DJ points out that 70% of the sessions he performs today are with Latin artists. With Mexico he finds a special connection from which collaborations have emerged like the one he did with Ángela Aguilar (“Invite me to a coffee”, new version of “The Cat in the Rain”), Danna Paola (“Paranoia”, which they performed in Tomorrowland), Natanael Cano (“Nataaoki”) or Santa Fe Klan (“Ultimate” ).

“I love Latin music and culture, and vice versa: Latin artists also love working with me, so it’s like a symbiotic relationship,” he shares in an interview.

In the talk, names arise with which would like to work, like the Mexican Featherweight, the Argentine Tini and the Puerto Rican Daddy Yankee. With the Colombian Greeicy he has already recorded “Cartagena”, which is part of his album “HiROQUEST: Double Helix”, which will hit platforms this Friday.

“I love a Firm GroupI want to do a song with them, I’m a big fan, I also love Christian Nodal and what he’s doing, he’s very open-minded about working together, so we’ll see what happens. “Mexico is very deep in my heart,” she notes.

In Mexico, the musician adds, he has one of the loudest and most passionate fan bases.

“When that happens it makes you want to work with artists from that country. Mexico has always been there supporting me throughout much of my career; My first Latin collaboration was with Maná so I have always tried to work, no matter if it is reggaeton, regional music or corridos, whatever comes from Mexico, even rock.”

Finally, The musician shares that he hopes to have dates in the country in 2024after their recent show in Tijuana.

