Franchises like Golden Ax or Mortal Kombat caused a sensation on Mega Drive. We review some deliveries and fails on the SEGA console such as Rise of the Robots.

Welcome to another Saturday to The Stories of Uncle Bruno, the Hobby Consolas section in which we review great video games and consoles from the past! Since we are incorrigible, we have once again allowed ourselves to be fooled by Mega Drive for a second round of action games.

Bruno Sol has a generous collection of fighting games, hack and slash and much more, so now we dare, among others, with Golden Axe 2, TMNT Tournament Fighters, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 y… sí, Rise of the Robots. One has come to this life to suffer. You can see all these games in motion in the video that heads this content.

Now that we have seen action games for mega driveWhat other video games or retro consoles would you like us to talk about in future installments of Uncle Bruno’s Stories? Leave your suggestions in the comments below and we will return every Saturday to explain them.

Meanwhile, you can review our list of the 20 best Mega Drive video games and see in more depth what this wonderful console was like in its episode of the documentary La OdiSEGA.

We’re giving away a one-year subscription to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack!

You already know that, with Nintendo Switch Online, you can enjoy extra content for games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Splatoon, but also console games such as NES, SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 64 or Mega Drive.

We give away a one-year subscription to the service! Access the QR code that appears in the video and you can enter the draw. Luck!