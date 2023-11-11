There are plenty of Nintendo 64 multiplayer games on Switch Online, but also some very crazy matches in the recent Captain Tsubasa. We tried several multiplayer games!

Welcome to another Saturday to Uncle Bruno’s stories, the Hobby Consolas section in which we review retro classics and classics in general! Today, in fact, we are going to enjoy both Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5, with games that have a lot of nostalgic soul and a great multiplayer approach. Is about Mario Party 2 and 3Mario Kart 8 Deluxe y Captain Tsubasa.

The first two are games that were released for the Nintendo 64 back in the late 90s and early 2000s.. Now, it is possible to relive them in HD while maintaining multiplayer, thanks to the Nintendo Switch Online expansion pack.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe It needs no introduction and has continued to expand thanks to new circuit packs… including one set in Madrid! Here we try both that and another of the most recent ones, set in Bangkok.

For its part, Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions It was a commitment by Bandai Namco to transfer the adventures of the iconic games to the arcade format. Benji y Oliver. It didn’t go over too well with critics, but as you can see in the video, it offers some very funny moments… and more than a few bites!

Now that we have reviewed fun multiplayer gamesWhat other video games or retro consoles would you like us to review in future installments of Uncle Bruno’s Stories? Leave your suggestions in the comments below and we will return every Saturday to present them… with the ball at our feet.

