The live action film of the year 2019 will have a prequel to tell the origin of Mufasa.

The Lion King will have a prequel film in 2024

Disney has delayed the release date of Mufasa: The Lion Kingthe prequel to the live-action film that hit theaters in the summer of 2019. This new film, which was scheduled for July 5, It now becomes the company’s big bet for Christmas 2024. This is yet another change in the studio’s release dates after the end of the actors’ strike, which has disrupted the plans of all companies.

Mufasa: The Lion King will be one of the few continuities of the live-action films that Disney is releasing in recent years. The film will be directed by Barry Jenkins (Moonlight), while the script will once again be by Jeff Nathanson. At the moment, it is only known that the prequel will tell the story of the origin of Simba’s father.

“I grew up with these characters, they mean a lot to me,” Jenkins explained in an interview last year. “Kings are not simply born, they are not simply made. They have to become who they are through a series of events that many people can relate to.. So from that point of view, it fits very well with everything I’ve done. So I don’t feel pressure, I just want to do a good job.”

The Lion King in live action

Although Disney revealed the true story behind Mufasa’s murder, viewers didn’t think twice about rewatching The Lion King, a story in which Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes a very hard line. seriously his own real destiny. However, Scar, Mufasa’s brother and former heir to the throne, has his own plans, leading to the battle for Herd Rock, which is devastated by betrayal, tragedy and drama, leading to Mufasa’s exile. Simba.

The Lion King movie of 2019 used pioneering cinematographic techniques to give life to some very beloved characters, in a completely new way, something that will possibly happen again in the Mufasa movie. Meanwhile, Disney continues to reveal secrets from the saga almost 30 years later.

