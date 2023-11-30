Actress Iman Vellani returns to Ms Marvel in an explosive X-Men adventure!

After the overwhelming success of Ms Marvel: The New Mutant, Kamala Khan's adventure as part of the X-Men does not stop. Iman Vellani and Sabir Pirzada will bring us a new dose of action in an all-new comic series titled Ms Marvel: Mutant Menace, scheduled to hit store shelves this coming March.

The conclusion of Kamala Khan’s first mission as part of the X-Men in Ms Marvel: The New Mutant has left us excited. After facing a Stark Sentinel and sabotaging Orchis, the heroine proved her worth and established herself as an undisputed defender of mutants.

But his story has only just begun.

The dynamic duo of Vellani and Pirzada embark on a new adventure in Ms Marvel: Mutant Menace, a four-issue limited series that will explore the mutant identity of Kamala Khan. This exciting chapter will take her back to Jersey City, where she will face another threat stemming from Fall of

Balancing her duties as a hero and Kamala’s personal struggles will bring her into contact with more X-Men, as well as iconic villains. The creative team expands with the addition of Scott Godlewski, Marvel debutant in the Alpha Flight series, and artist Carlos Gómez, who impressed with her work on Ms Marvel: The New Mutant.

Comic

The first issue of Mutant Menace promises strong emotions and unimaginable challenges. Kamala Khan will face hostility from the world now that her mutant identity is public. Pirzada shares her excitement: “It has been an absolute joy and privilege to be able to co-write Ms Marvel with actress Iman Vellani, who has proven beyond a doubt that she is the voice of this heroine both on the page and on film. We’re excited to report that Kamala’s mutant journey will continue. But it will be Kamala’s most dangerous journey yet.”

Get ready to dive into this exciting series with the one and only Iman Vellani on the cover of Ms Marvel: Mutant Menace #1!

While the live action series starring the character can be seen on Disney Plus with this link.

