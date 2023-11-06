Elon Musk already has his alternative to ChatGPT and Bard. His name is Grok. and it is a striking chatbot due to the approach with which it was born. We are facing a sarcastic AI that presume to have real-time access to X.

The question, of course, is whether, in view of what we have experienced in recent months with OpenAI and Google chatbots, xAI’s proposal is exactly what we need. And we are not at all clear.

According to xAI’s official announcement, with Grok they want to offer a tool that “is useful to people of all profiles and political opinions”, and they also intend it to be “a powerful research assistant for anyone, helping them quickly access relevant information, process data and get new ideas.









However, they also highlighted how Grok “will also answer spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems.”

In the screenshots that some users have shared, it has been shown that this chatbot is indeed capable of answering delicate questions such as “how to make cocaine, step by step”, although its answer was not at all concrete or even useful, but she was just sarcastic.

But there is something else: it is important to know how we got here.

Stopping machines was a distraction maneuver

On March 29, 2023, Elon Musk headed the list of personalities who sent a strong message in a unique open letter: “we ask all AI laboratories to immediately pause the training of AI systems more powerful than GPT for at least 6 months.” -4″.





Elon Musk was concerned about the advancement of AI. What he was actually doing was buying time to develop his own model.

Many of the signatories may have thought that, but time seems to have shown that when Elon Musk signed it I was only pursuing one goal: gain time. Just two weeks after that letter, Mr. Musk announced the launch of xAI, his artificial intelligence company.

Three days before that, it was already clear that signing it had been a distraction maneuver, because the CEO of X had bought 10,000 very expensive GPUs to train an artificial intelligence model. White and bottled.

Then came Musk’s comments about the need to work on a new chatbot called TruthGPT, a model that would be “an artificial intelligence in search of the maximum truth.” That has ended in borage waterbecause in Grok’s release there is no mention of that goal.

Musk, by the way, has commented on his signature in that open letter. A few hours ago explained in X that “I signed it knowing that it was futile. I just wanted it to be recorded that I was recommending a pause.”

Grok doesn’t seem like the chatbot the world needs

It is still too early to judge the capacity of this chatbot: xAI’s own engineers admit that we are dealing with a product in an early beta — “the best we could do with two months of training,” they confess — and the official announcement itself warned of that, as with other chatbots, “our model can generate false or contradictory information.”





Bard and other chatbots include citations to sources from which they draw information so that we can compare their responses.

That is precisely the big problem with current chatbots: you can’t trust themso although in many areas your answers may be useful, it is also likely that they will not be 100% accurate.

Both ChatGPT, Bard and Bing Chat have tried to alleviate this problem with something important: citations to the sources or references of the information. Traditional search engines work precisely in the opposite way: they show results first, but it is the user who chooses which source they “trust.” If that page finally did not respond to the search carried out, it was always possible to return to the search engine results and choose another source to try to find the answer.

With chatbots that does not happen: they answer with such forceful confidence that it is even convincing: at first we believe what ChatGPT or Bard tell us, but today it is convenient to contrast those answers, and that is where those quotes that usually include They help users review and validate the response.

Grok doesn’t seem to do even that at the moment. This chatbot, which has certainly just been launched, seems to be wanting differentiate yourself with a debatable characteristic: answer in a sarcastic and hooligan way. It is something that was actually possible to achieve in ChatGPT, but the problem with chatbots is not being more or less formal, but rather being more or less precise.

This is also where Elon Musk’s presumption of considering it an advantage that Grok has real-time access to X (formerly Twitter). That the model is trained with the millions of publications on this social network is interesting, but the problem here is that this platform has – like others – a noise problem: there is a lot of misinformation, a lot of bots and a lot of toxic content.

Feed the chatbot with those conversations It doesn’t seem like a good idea a priori. if one wants to end up getting reliable answers. Here it is inevitable to remember Tay, the conversational bot that ended up publishing racist messages two days after being launched. Will Grok end up being as toxic as Tay? Taking into account the problems that X has in terms of misinformation, anything is possible.

