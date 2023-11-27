Luigi Lovaglio, Chief Executive Officer of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

MPS, the sale is good for the State. But in the future, be careful not to make the mistakes of the past

Last Monday, the Italian government made a significant decision regarding its role in the capital of Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS). The maneuver resulted in a substantial reduction in government participation from 64.23% to 40%, through an Accelerate Book Building process, as reported by Economia del Corriere. The Ministry of Economy and of Finance (MEF), led by Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, has put 20% of MPS shares up for sale. A consortium made up of Credit Suisse (now UBS Europe), Bofa and Jefferies managed the operation, which met with considerable success on the market. Purchase requests exceeded the initial offer five times, bringing the MEF to increase the share on sale to 25%, while obtaining a price advantage. The expected maximum discount of 6% stopped at 4.92%. This rapid and positive development has primarily benefited the coffers of the Italian government. After participating in MPS’s capital increase in 2022 with over 1,600 million euros, the government collected 920 million in the recent operation, maintaining a share of just under 40%.



The sale of shares underlined the credibility of the Italian government vis-à-vis the European Central Bank and EU institutions, while reducing the perception of MPS as a public bank. CEO Luigi Lovaglio has received further confirmation of his ability, with widespread interest from potential investors. MPS itself benefited from the operation, freeing itself from the stranglehold of the free float in the hands of a few, opening the doors to institutional investors and more solid future prospects. Looking to the future, the Italian government now has two options: sell further shares of its 39.23% or contribute to the creation of a third banking hub, capable of competing with the two main Italian banks, Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit. Despite the challenges of the past and the huge public investment needed to save MPS, Monday’s operation marked a positive turning point. The bank is preparing to close the year with a net profit of more than 1.1 billion euros, thus contributing to the order of the Italian state budget. Finally, the expected sentence against the former directors of MPS, Alessandro Profumo and Fabrizio Viola, could influence the panorama legal and financial linked to the bank’s past management.

The recent change in the Italian government’s participation in the Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) as reported by Affari&Finanza, However, it has significant resonances in the political and economic arena. While the government, initially oriented towards an autarkic creed, had to give in to the rules of the market, the sale of 25% of MPS represented a financial and political success. The government, pushed to cover the loopholes in the budget law, accepted investments from international financial institutions, collecting almost a billion euros. Despite initial resistance, the immediate need for resources led to a compromise, proving once again that “pecunia non olet.” This change of ownership, from a strong public component to institutional investors, has had positive implications on the perception of Monte dei Paschi di Siena. The bank, previously in the hands of “family and friends,” now benefits from a broader and institutional shareholder base, projecting it towards a more stable future.

The “MPS case” was a gift that the left handed over to the right, highlighting the need to avoid entanglements between politics and banking. Although the left contributed to the MPS disaster through misguided policies, the change of direction represents a success for the center right. Politics, which had poured billions into trying to revive MPS, saw his move reversed in favor of his political opponents. However, the lesson may be to keep politics away from banks, especially in a time of high interest rates that favor lenders. The sale of MPS was also motivated by the desire to appease the European Union and boost the third banking hub. However, it is crucial that the government acts prudently in future banking combinations to avoid the mistakes of the past. The current success may be temporary, and politicians should refrain from moving too far, thus favoring the banking system and, probably, even the government itself. In conclusion, the “MPS case” represents a significant chapter in Italian banking and political history, highlighting the need for a more cautious and distant approach between the two sectors. The hope is that this lesson is learned, enabling a future more stable for the Italian banking system.

