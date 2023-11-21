Mps: Mef, order collection procedure started for 20% transfer

Il Ministry of Economy and Finance announces that it has started an accelerated order collection procedure for the sale of 251,937,942 ordinary shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena corresponding to approximately 20% of the Bank’s share capital, through a consortium of banks made up of BofA Securities Europe SA, Jefferies GmbH e UBS Europe SE as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, with the aim of promoting the placement of the aforementioned shares with qualified investors in Italy and foreign institutional investors.

As part of the operation – explains a note – it is expected that the Mef undertakes with the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners not to sell further shares of the Bank on the market for a period of 90 days without the consent of the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners themselves and unless exempted, as per market practice. The final terms of the transaction will be communicated at the end of the placement.

