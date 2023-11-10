Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Mps, Fitch raises the rating by two notches to BB. Stable outlook

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena informs that Fitch Ratings improved the Bank's ratings with an increase of 2 notches, bringing the Long Term Issuer Default Rating to "BB" from "B+", and the Viability Rating to "bb" from "b+". The upgrade, according to Fitch, reflects the success of the restructuring process, which allowed the bank to structurally rebuild solid capital buffers and strengthen operating profitability. The rating increase also reflects the stability of the deposit base, as well as the ability to access the institutional bond market after a period of absence. Fitch also highlights that the successful completion of the acapital increase and the incentivized redundancy plan, allow the Bank to be well positioned to preserve its market position in Italy and continue to relaunch its simplified and focused business model, as a typical commercial bank, on activities aimed at retail customers and EMS. The outlook is confirmed as stable.