To fully understand the new face assumed by Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) one year after the conclusion of the 2.5 billion euro capital increase, it is essential to take a look back at its troubled recent history. The banking institution, founded way back in 1472, has been at the center of financial turbulence that dates back several years. In 2017, the Bank was saved from financial disaster, thanks to a government intervention that involved significant intervention by the Italian state. This move led the Italian government to become the main shareholder of MPS, purchasing 64% of the group’s shares and subscribing to the important capital increase of 2.5 billion euros. Initially, the government invested 1.6 billion euros in this bailout. Now, a year later, the investment has proven to be not only profitable, but also extremely profitable. The market capitalization of MPS rose to 3.4 billion euros, and the value of the Italian government’s stake grew by 576 million euros. It is important to note that this financial transformation occurred during a time when the industry Italian banking has experienced significant changes and unprecedented challenges.



Now, one year later, Monte dei Paschi di Siena has revealed surprising financial results. As Il Economia del Corriere recalls, in the first nine months of 2023, the institute reported a net profit of 929 million euros, a notable improvement compared to the loss of 334 million euros recorded a year ago in the same period. This extraordinary financial recovery can be attributed to a number of factors, including prudent management and a renewed business strategy. MPS CEO Luigi Lovaglio, who took over at the helm of the bank in February 2022, proudly announced that the objective of achieving a net profit close to one billion euros for the current year is now a concrete reality. During a conference call with financial analysts held last week, Lovaglio enthusiastically underlined that Monte dei Paschi di Siena is now considered one of the best banks in Italy. This financial success is undoubtedly a milestone for the banking institution, but it also presents significant challenges for the Italian government, the main shareholder.

The Italian government is now faced with a crucial decision: how to proceed with its stake in MPS. As the value of the bank increases, the time has come to determine when and how to divest this stake. However, this decision is not without complexity, considering the political and financial implications. The Italian government is required to respect the commitments made to the European authorities and to avoid any violation of European Union rules prohibiting state aid to companies and the private sectors. The dilemma that now arises is who to sell this stake to and at what price. While the stock market offers a rough valuation every day, finding a suitable buyer can prove to be a challenge. A massive sale could lead to a significant decrease in share prices on the stock exchange, as all the shares put on the market would have a depressive effect on the value of the shares.

Furthermore, the Italian government is aware of its unique and delicate position. The current industrial partners on the market seem little interested in the acquisition of MPS. Intesa Sanpaolo demonstrated its strong presence in Italy with the acquisition of Ubi in 2020, while Unicredit, despite being indicated as a possible buyer, has shown a prevailing interest in international markets. Similarly, Bper stated that MPS is not part of its expansion plans. The choice of the Italian government is therefore complex and crucial, since it must consider not only the financial value, but also the political and strategic aspects of this decision. The sale of part of the government’s stake, bringing it below 50% of the capital, could be a significant political signal, demonstrating the success of the MPS rescue and the stability of the bank. However, the government must act quickly, as European authorities ask for concrete signals and the political and economic situation in Italy is complex and changing. In conclusion, the financial success of Monte dei Paschi di Siena represents an extraordinary achievement, but the Italian government now faces crucial decisions for the future of the bank and the Italian banking sector as a whole. The road ahead is complex, but it is clear that MPS is now a valuable asset, not only financially, but also strategic and political. The choice of the Italian government will have a significant impact on the future direction of the bank and the entire financial landscape of the village.



