MPS, 25% snapped up on the market. The Mef collects 920 million

The Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, had been confidently announcing to his interlocutors for some time: «The line of investors interested in Monte dei Paschi is long…», as reported by La Stampa. The acceleration in the placement on Monday evening confirmed his words: the offer was signed in a few minutes and the demand exceeded the initial amount proposed by more than 5 times. Thus, an operation that aimed to place 20% extended up to 25% of the capital. THEThe Treasury reduces its share to 39.23% from 64.23% reached in 2017 during the bank rescuesending a signal to the EU Commission, with which it has agreed to leave Monte by 2024, and grosses 920 million euros.



Numerous funds participated in the purchase. Among them, well-known Italian names stand out, such as Anima, already involved in the latest capital increase and industrial partner of Siena, and Algebris by Davide Serra. Other participants include Fideuram, Eurizon, Banca Mediolanum, Azimut, Kairos, and a strong international interest with brands such as Fidelity, Columbia Threadneedle, Wellington, Norges, Toscafund, Melqart. New and old actors demonstrate a change in the perception of Monte, which is no longer considered the wounded animal it was a year ago. The institute led by Luigi Lovaglio is returning to profitability, with an increase in value and a decrease in risks.

The Treasury will now take a three-month pause, pledging not to issue any further securities on the market. However, the future remains uncertain. It is not clear whether this move will serve, as Intermonte suggests, to obtain more timeor from Brussels. The option to sell without exiting could be taken into consideration, with Unicredit which remains the main potential buyer according to the Piazzetta Cuccia experts. However, mergers with Banco BPM or BPER, which at the moment seem unlikely, could present balancing problems. Reducing the government share could facilitate mergers with operators of similar size, targeting the famous third pole, especially at Banco BPM, despite the need to convince a Giuseppe Castagna skeptical.

The cut almost in half of the public shareholder’s share from 64% opens up new possibilities in the dossier and offers the Treasury several options. The only link with the EU is to reprivatise by June 2024, but this now seems outdated, given that there have been no buyers in sight for months. The Treasury chose an intermediate path, selling 25% as “the first phase of a broader process to fully valorise MPS”. The public share is now at 39.2%, and could be further reduced next year in a second placement up to 10%. Despite the commitment not to sell further MPS shares for 90 days, the Treasury could review the situation based on the conditions and results of the 2023 budget, with the possibility of contacting investors again who showed strong interest.

Justice could lend a hand to the dossier with the appeal ruling scheduled for next Monday on the issue involving the former managers Profumo and Viola. After the acquittal of their predecessors Mussari and Vigni in October, there is a good possibility that they will be acquitted, with a significant impact on MPS’s legal risks. In the MPS budget there are requests for damages for 160 million directly linked to the Profumo-Viola trial, but a definitive acquittal could allow MPS to attribute up to 600 million of reserves on legal risks to primary capital (CET1), bringing it to 17.2%, one of the highest levels in Europe, as reported by La Repubblica.

For Mediobanca, high assets are essential for the Treasury to be able to sell MPS without requiring public funds. The bank simulated three merger scenarios, suggesting that Unicredit could pay in cash and eliminate the Treasury’s presence in the new hub, while Banco BPM and BPER could pay with shares, diluting the Treasury’s share in the “third Italian pole” to 13%. Although the three banks currently deny any interest, the possibility of mergers does not seem as remote as it did two years ago.

