Enjoy all the content on the streaming platform with live channels for seven days.

Movistar Plus+ is full of the latest film releases

Join the conversation

In a time when there are more and more streaming platforms, competitiveness between them is fought by adding exclusivity or launching offers like the one coming from Movistar Plus+ to celebrate Black Friday. The Spanish platform has activated a gift so that anyone, whether an old subscriber or a stranger to it, can enjoy all its content for seven days without even having to enter a credit card.

To get the gift to see all the content of Movistar Plus+ for 7 days, just enter its website and click “I want my gift”, only needing to enter an email. In fact, no type of contract is established with the company, so after a week you can stop accessing the platform or subscribe to its service for €14 per month.

Once you have access to the platform, it will be possible to enjoy numerous sportsWell, next week there is the Champions League, with Real Madrid hosting Naples at home to secure first place in the group. In La Liga, Atlético de Madrid receives Mallorca after 15 consecutive victories in the League at the Metropolitano, with also Endesa, Euroleague and NBA matches.

Series and movies for everyone

Movistar Plus+ also has renowned series, highlighting The Messiah, the new series from Los Javis, which aims to be the series of the year and be among the best Spanish series. For its part, Super Mario Bros. The Movie It is in the premieres section as the second highest-grossing film of 2023, being inventive and fun, engaging children and adults and with a sequel in production.

Little Faith, Anti-Riot, Rapa, Hierro, La Unidad, Billions, Blue Lights, Yellowjackets, Happy Valley or The Good Fight are just some of the additional titles that you can enjoy on Movistar Plus+. How many of them will you have time to see?

Join the conversation