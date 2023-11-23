The blue operator, which last August decided to open its television to clients of other companies, now opens its doors in a 7 day free period for which you will not even need to enter your card details.

Movistar Plus+ free for everyone

The promotion that Movistar has launched on the occasion of Black Friday will allow us to enjoy its open television for customers of any operator completely free for a limited time. Remember that this costs 14 euros per month (11 euros/month if you are a Movistar member and 12 euros per month for O2 customers).

Movistar Plus+ thus recovers the increasingly extinct concept of the free trial period. It is not even necessary to enter any payment information and there is no commitment to permanence. Once you have exhausted the 7-day trial, you can hire it at the regular price only if you want.

You will simply have to go to the promotion website, click on “I want my gift” and enter your email address to be able to create a service account with which to later log in on your favorite device. That’s all. During the next 7 days you will have Movistar Plus+ without any type of limitation beyond the period. You can register between November 23 and 29 to enjoy this gift.

Contents to see in this trial period

It is a great time to be able to enjoy Movistar Plus+, since taking into account that it has been bringing together some of the big releases of 2023right now in their catalog you will have many alternatives to see these days.

Some examples to watch are Super Mario Bros.: The Movie, Vicious Bear, Jurassic World: Dominion, As God Mandates, The Fabelmans, etc. In the series section you also have a choice and marathons, with examples such as La Mesías, the Los Javis series that has caused a sensation, or other productions from this year such as Poquita fe or the recently released . There are also international series such as Billions, The Good Fight, Happy Valley or Yellowjackets, among others.

These days you can also get into sports. As you know, this renewed Movistar Plus+ that replaced Lite includes one LaLiga match and one Champions League match every week. In this way, you will be able to watch, courtesy of the operator, Real Madrid – Naples from the Champions League on November 29 and Atlético de Madrid – Mallorca from LaLiga EA Sports on November 25.

If you’re more into basketball, put these on your calendar. You will be able to see two La Liga Endesa matches each day (on November 26 it will be Real Madrid – Morabanc Andorra and Dreamland Gran Canaria – Lenovo Tenerife), two Euroleague games per day (on the 23rd it will be Real Madrid – Alba Berlin and on the 24th Baskonia – Monaco) and the three best NBA games each week.