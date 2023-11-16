During the last few days, Movistar Plus+ has made a series of changes to the satellite channels it offers to its customers. And the truth is that, although it seemed like it was going to be something temporary or a simple failure, it is not like that. The operator has restructured its channels through different frequencies of the Astra satellite, so the operator has decided remove HD version (High Definition) for some of the channels offered via satellite.

Channels without HD on satellite

The disappearance of the canales HD in Movistar Plus+ by satellite it seemed like a failure or something temporary, but it is nothing like that. Many customers were even surprised since they did not know the reason and whether the blue operator had informed the affected satellite customers through any of its official channels.

However, there is already an answer for all those users who have lost these channels in High Definition and have started watching them in SD version. And the truth is that it will not be in good taste for those customers who enjoyed this series of options in HD.

The response from Movistar is that, from November 13, 2023, different channels will be discontinued in their HD version, starting to broadcast in SD on satellite space limitations. As explained in a Movistar Community thread. Like another moderator of the operator clarifies the following through his forum in response to a user: ‘Unfortunately these channels have now been broadcast from HD to SD for commercial reasons, on the iPlus and H2 decoders.’

Therefore, and despite the fact that many thought it was temporary, this action by Movistar for its satellite television seems definitive. As for the affected HD channelsin recent days since November 13, the following options have been eliminated: Antena 3 HD, Cuatro HD, Canal Hollywood HD, Fox HD, Comedy Central HD and M+ Liga Campeones Bar HD, National Geographic HD, in addition to other channels generalists.

In general, users report that a good number of channels have been left without their HD version. Specifically, more than 15 HD channels by satellite have moved to SD, or will do so shortly. And all because within Movistar Plus+ by satellite you can see that those channels that were going to change their version had a period at the end of the name. In this way, it was possible to facilitate the replacement of said channels in the operator’s satellite deco.

In addition, it must be taken into account that Movistar Plus+ has already made changes to the transponders to be managed through the Astra satellites. So this has led the operator’s subscribers to see this entire series of HD channels disappear completely, moving to SD quality.