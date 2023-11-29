It will not be the first time nor the last that Movistar lowers its fiber. In this case, we are facing a limited promotion that offers the same price on tariff with 1 Gbps for home than the rate with 600 Mbps from its Internet-only catalog. And no, it is not a discount for Black Friday or Cyber ​​Monday, since these two dates have already passed.

In any case, this specific promo arrives when we least expected it, that is, coinciding when the telephone company already knows that it is going to raise the mobile-only or fiber-only plans by 2 euros more in January 2024.

For €33.90 up to 1 Gbps

If you were thinking about changing telephone companies, now you have the opportunity to contract up to 1 Gbps in Movistar for a little more than 30 euros per month. Although this price will not be there forever. The characteristics of this rate are the following:

1 Gbps symmetrical fiber optic. Unlimited calls to national landlines. 50 minutes per month for national mobile phones. Smart WiFi Router, free personalized installation.

No fixed term.

Now that you are clear about the specifications of this fiber-only rate from the blue operator, it is time to see the conditions. First of all, its price is €33.90 for 3 months. After one quarter, the price will be higher. In Movistar’s conditions it is established that it will be 45.90 euros. Therefore, the new price that the operator sets for its Internet-only rates is set: 2 euros more as of January 15, 2024. Previously, this fiber rate had a price of 43.90 euros per month.

In any case, for 3 months it will cost you €33.90. Now, once you take the price into account, you must know the rest of the important conditions:

Available for new fixed broadband registrations. It is incompatible with previous promotions on any fiber product or for customers who have unsubscribed from fixed Internet service in the previous 30 days. It can only be enjoyed once per customer. The promotion ends December 31, 2023 (day included). «To enjoy Fiber up to 1 Gb in the Free Zone, you must have fiber coverage and the address where we install your service must be in a municipality where the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) identifies that there is effective competition between fiber operators. Fiber”.

The Movistar notice

But if you don’t want to contract 1 Gbps from Movistar, because you don’t need that many, you also have two other Internet-only offers. Although, you must take into account the notice that the operator has posted to inform of the new prices starting January 14 of next year. Therefore, this is what it will cost you to have 300 or 600 Mbps:

Fiber with 300 Mbps + landline with unlimited calls to other landlines and 50 minutes for mobile phones for 29.90 euros until January 14, then it will rise to 31.90 euros.

Fiber with 600 Mbps + landline with unlimited calls to other landlines and 50 minutes for mobile phones for 33.90 euros until January 14, then it will rise to 35.90 euros per month.

So it is important that you take a good look at the new price, since there are less than two months left for the Spanish operator to apply the price increase it recently announced.