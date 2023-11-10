If you are a Movistar customer and want hire an additional mobile line, now you have the perfect opportunity to save as much as possible for 1 year. And the Spanish operator offers a 50% discount on each of its extra rates that it has available in its catalogue, and it does not give you permanence.

You may already be a customer, but if you are not yet and want to have more than one mobile line, Movistar now has an irresistible offer with which you can pay as little as possible per have more than one mobile line. So it doesn’t hurt to take a look at this discount, especially when you’re looking to port your line.

In any case, the blue operator ahead of Black Friday and is committed once again to leaving its additional mobile rates at half the price. And it is not the first time that the telephone company goes all out and decides to leave its additional mobile plans at 50%.

The Movistar discount

Within the mobile telephony section of its catalogue, Movistar leaves the discounts for its additional mobile lines in plain view. Right now the following rates have up to 50% off: line unlimited additional line 8 GB, unlimited additional line 30 GB and unlimited additional line Plus. That is, the three extra rates that can be contracted with the blue operator.

All of these additional plans to have more than one mobile line with Movistar allow you to pay half the price for 1 full year. On other occasions, this type of discount has been applied for up to 3 months. Therefore, the discount time is much longer. Furthermore, there is another positive point and that is that the Spanish operator, It doesn’t give you any type of permanence. So you can cancel that line at any time if you no longer want it.

Therefore, so that you can take a look at their additional mobile rates in the best possible way, these are your prices with the 50% discount and its characteristics:

Unlimited additional line 8 GB for 3.95 euros (after 12 months it goes to 7.90 euros): it offers you 8 GB of data at 5G+ speed, then you can continue browsing unlimitedly, but the maximum speed will be reduced and it offers unlimited calls. SMS each cost you 30 cents.

Unlimited additional line 30 GB for 7.95 euros (later it goes to 15.90 euros): it has 30 GB at 5G+ speed and unlimited calls + unlimited SMS.

Unlimited Plus additional line for 10.45 euros (later 20.90 euros per month): data at 5G+ speed, unlimited calls and SMS at all times.

Promotion conditions

Like any particular offer, the Spanish operator sets a series of conditions to be able to apply this discount for 12 months. Keep in mind that this Movistar promotion is aimed at all customers with a mobile line. So whether it’s a new subscription or portability, if you want more than one mobile line you can now have a second phone at half the price for 12 months and without permanence. These same conditions are also valid for migrations from prepaid to contract. Although, this operator offer will not be available forever, this discount can be applied until December 3, 2023 (including).

On the other hand, it should be mentioned that it does not apply to rate changes and is limited to 5 extra mobile lines with promotion per client. Furthermore, once the first year of discount has passed, the price will return to the original Movistar rate.