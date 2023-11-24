Movistar is making changes to its satellite television service and most of them They arrive without prior notice. And although in the past some of these developments have been for the better, the truth is that the latest changes are not exactly being received well. We recently told you about how several HD channels had been eliminated, which caused very bad reactions. Now the changes continue.

A satellite is activated again

The changes that the operator is introducing in its satellite television predict that the service will possibly have less and less importance for the company. In your short and long term plans, it is quite obvious that has no relevance and that, today, Movistar aspires to have a greater share of fiber customers to whom it provides the best television service.

What has happened in recent days has been the reactivation of the Astra 1KR satellite, an equipment that had previously been in the front row in terms of high definition broadcasting. Of course, it does not return with the same identity and use that it had in the past, but Movistar continues promoting your line of change in which HD resolution is increasingly being replaced by SD.

More channels in SD

As we indicated, with the use of this Astra 1KR satellite there are a series of channels that have been redirected through it through the use of the 11.126-V MHz frequency. The channels in question include Gol Play to watch soccer, MTV Spain , Boing, Energy by Mediaset, Divinity and the temporary channel M+ for Terror which was introduced in the month of October. It must be taken into account that this last channel comes from the Movistar Plus+ service and, as it was launched with the aim of celebrating Halloween, it will only be available for a limited period. Unless there is a last minute change, this channel can be seen until the 10th of next December.

With the appearance of all these channels on your SD signal Through the 11.126-V MHz frequency, they disappear from the 10.758-V MHz frequency in which they were available until now. They were previously among the channels managed by the Astra 1M satellite, which still offers a wide list of channels. However, it cannot be ruled out that Movistar has the intention of redirecting more channels to the SD signal as has been happening in recent weeks.

On this same frequency that we talk about in this news, some channels that had been available previously and that they just came back. In this case, the list includes the SD signals from DAZN LaLiga, Caza y Pesca, Originales on M+ and Suspense on M+. These last two channels were new in this same year 2023 with the launch of Movistar Plus+, being known for concentrating on offering viewers thematic productions.

With these modifications, Movistar, as we indicated, continues on its path to continue reducing the relevance of a satellite television service that has seen better times. It is more than likely that, before the end of the year, we will still see more SD channels and how the HD signal is reducing. After all, that is what can be deduced in view of the latest changes. However, in these times, it is not something that is too surprising either.