loading…

Foreign ministers from the Committee of Ministers formed from the Arab-Islamic Summit arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry office to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. Photo/x/@MfaEgypt

MOSCOW – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks in Moscow on Tuesday (21/11/2023) with foreign ministers from Arab and Muslim-majority countries to discuss Israel’s genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova announced, “Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s meeting with foreign ministry delegations from a number of Arab League and OIC countries is scheduled to be held tomorrow in Moscow.”

“They will arrive in the Russian capital in line with the decisions taken at the Riyadh Summit to discuss the situation around the Gaza Strip,” he said.

The meeting of Ministerial Level Committee members formed from the Arab-Islamic Summit consisted of the Deputy Prime Minister of Jordan and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, the foreign ministers of Egypt, Palestine and Indonesia as well as the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hussein Ibrahim Taha.

Negotiations between Lavrov and the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Indonesia, Palestine and the OIC Secretary General on Gaza began in Moscow pic.twitter.com/2ngpSf5sg1 — Sprinter Monitor (@SpriterMonitor1) November 21, 2023

Al Arabiya reported, “Russia, which previously maintained close ties with Israel, has taken a cautiously pro-Palestinian stance since the outbreak of the war around Gaza, rebuking Israel for civilian casualties, and restating its long-standing support for a Palestinian state.”

Yesterday the delegation together with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan held a similar meeting in Beijing with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi where they called for an urgent ceasefire.

“The international community must act immediately, taking effective steps to prevent the spread of this tragedy. China firmly upholds justice in this conflict,” Wang told the visiting ministers in his opening speech ahead of the talks.

Saudi Prince Faisal stressed, “The message is clear: the war must stop immediately, we must immediately call a ceasefire, and relief materials and aid must come in immediately.”