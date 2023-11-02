Today the Mexican film “Confessions” by director Carlos Carrera opens in theaters in Mexico, a thriller that will keep the audience waiting, as a family will be forced to reveal their most intimate secrets to keep the youngest member of the family alive. home. The story is starring Juan Manuel Bernal, Claudia Ramírez, Emilio Treviño and Luis Gnecco.

THE REPORTER spoke with Carlos Carrera and Emilio Treviño about the premiere of this film that will generate discomfort, astonishment and controversy in the viewer, whose narrative also has moments of humor that lighten the tension. The director highlighted that it was very pleasant for him and the team to hear the public’s response, since They recently presented the film at the Morelia International Film Festival: “If it worked, people did jump where we thought they were going to and they did laugh when suddenly a situation or a ridiculous or inappropriate comment for the moment slipped in.”

Over the course of the film, the family that stars in this story seems to be like many others, parents who work to maintain their economic status, a complicated teenager and a girl who goes to school and is cared for by others, however, With his disappearance, the audience enters another moment where The mother (Claudia Ramírez), the father (Luis Gnecco) and the eldest son (Emilio Treviño) will be exposed and humiliated by “The Avenger” (Juan Manuel Bernal) to keep the littlest one in the house safe. One by one he will reveal his secret and receive a unique punishment.

“What I like about the film is that it is made so that the audience questions many things about themselves and others, about their own family and friends. That is the cinema that I not only like to make, but that I also like to see, the cinema that provokes things in me, that makes me question myself and that when the show ends you go home imagining what you saw. The film is made so that the script reveals to us little by little to know who these people are through their dialogues, their actions and their movements,” says Emilio.

Before each member of this family reveals their secret, they justify themselves by saying that they are good people, but this concept of good or bad is ambiguous, because the viewer will have to discern which actions are more atrocious than others: “In the real world Manichaeism only exists to explain things, there is neither total good nor total bad, there are always gray areas. And precisely, the interesting thing about the film is that we imagine what it would be like to be exposed and forcibly forced to confess secrets that one always has kept, where there are things that have not gone well and that one tries to leave that behind to continue. go ahead, but suddenly being forced to relive those moments must be terrible and, furthermore, displaying it in front of the people closest to us must be worse,” says Carlos.

Furthermore, the director highlights that working from this angle also comes from the original script by Josué Ramos and the adaptation by Alberto Chimal: “We were building all these moments and then, let’s say that I drew the entire film to also see that each one did not crash. of the confessions. It was very delicate, because on the one hand it is a film full of surprises and things that cause shock, and on the other hand, it is a film based on monologues of characters, so it was a matter of trying not to make it like a filmed play, so Yes, there was a lot of planning about what was going to be seen, heard, the silences, and the times, everything was calculated.”

Emilio plays an aggressive, carefree young man with a very complicated character who “The Avenger” will force him to violate. He highlights that for him “it was very rich as an actor”, delving into the role because of all the layers that the role has: “I love when I have a character that makes me work and that makes me question everything. I didn’t want to fall into a cliché, I didn’t want to develop it from common places, I wanted it to feel like someone you could see on the corner or around the corner. When I was a child I suffered from bullying for many years, they hit me at school and this person who did it to me, when I changed schools I stopped seeing him, and years later I ran into him, he apologized to me and told me a little about how It was his life, and there I understood why it was how he was, not that he justified it because violence is violence, but it made me understand a little what he was going through and I wanted to take this to ‘Juan Pablo’, who is aggressive and violent. because he is extremely injured.”

It should be noted that The final act of the film will shake the viewer because an atrocity is revealed that will serve as the great blow: “If this is a trip to the hell of human behavior, then we come to one of the most terrible acts. The actor who reveals it takes us to experience that monstrosity and is what motivates so much hatred and violence in the response of those affected,” concludes Carlos Carrera.

A wealthy family from Mexico City is shocked by the disappearance of their young daughter. At night, hours after her disappearance, one of the captors arrives at the house. He has come for the rescue… but what he wants is not money, but a confession.

