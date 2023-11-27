HBO It is one of the platforms that has the best catalog of movies, since there are everything from classics to the latest releases that have hit the big screen. However, sometimes it is difficult to find what to see that is worth it, so this time we will tell you some movies that can be seen as a family and enjoy the moment.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

One of Sony’s most recent releases is the saga of Miles Morales, a new spiderman that will bring smiles and some tears to you. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is the sequel to “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” so if you haven’t seen this one we recommend that you follow the chronological order.

After meeting Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s friendly full-time neighbor Spider-Man, he is thrown across the multiverse, where he finds a team of spider-people tasked with protecting his very existence.

“Blue Beetle”

To continue with the theme of Superheros, one of the most recent releases is the movie “Blue Beetle.” Something that everyone will enjoy about this film is that This is the first Mexican superheroso the songs and dialogues have that identity that characterizes us.

The plot revolves around The Beetle, an ancient extraterrestrial relic that chooses student Jaime Reyes as its symbiotic host. From that moment on, Jaime develops an armor that gives him powers, so his mission will be to protect him and his family from the threats of the corporation that is looking for him to create weapons.

“Lilo Lilo, Cocodrilo”

This film was released in 2022. The Primm family moves to New York where Josh, the youngest of the house, has trouble adjusting to school and making friends. Everything changes when he meets Lilo, a crocodile who is passionate about music, bathing and caviar.

“The Shark Scarer”

A slightly “old” but very cute movie. Frightens sharks. If you have small children at home, it is a good opportunity to see it. The story follows Oscar, a simple tongue scraper from the local “whale wash” who wants to become a hero. He will achieve it thanks to chance and an innocent lie that everyone believes. Thanks to that lie he will become one of the most famous fish in the ocean, so fortune and fame will rain down on him.

So that no one discovers his secret, he partners with a vegetarian shark, Lenny, forming the most unlikely pair of friends. When her deception begins to be revealed, her friend Angie and Lenny help her confront the most fearsome shark and discover where her true place in the world is.

