Today the new Disney animated film, “Wish: The Power of Wishes”, arrives in theaters, which will captivate children and adults within the framework of the 100th anniversary of the house of the most famous mouse in the world, Mickey Mouse, the same one that was held last October. This film is special because it takes as its context precisely the wishing star, which has been a great protagonist in all of Walt Disney’s animated stories; However, this plot has its own autonomy.

About, THE REPORTER spoke with the producer from Guadalajara, Juan Pablo Reyesone of the minds behind this ambitious project where the protagonist is “Asha”, whose voice is Ariana DeBose and the big villain is the “Magnificent King” (Chris Pine)who will embark on an epic adventure where desires in synergy with the will of a community will cause a magic that no one can stop to make extraordinary things happen.

“This film started with the idea of ​​celebrating Disney’s centennial; chatting with our creative director, Jennifer Lee, and with Chris Buck, with whom she directed the ‘Frozen’ films. They (posed) about what would happen if we told an original story with original characters and songs to celebrate these 100 years. And I remember she announced to the entire studio about exploring this idea and I raised my hand from the beginning because I wanted to be a part of it in some way.”

The film is directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, while the script is written by Jennifer Lee, Allison Moore and Buck.

The story makes reference to all the Disney classics, but respecting its autonomy as an original plot. “In all our films we always do a lot of research into what there is. And in this case it was researching our own films, watching them and soaking up the DNA of what Disney Animation is and so, organically we began to find the ideas, that’s where this wishing star came from. If we see all the characters in the 61 Disney classics, they always have a big wish to fulfill and the star appears at the beginning of all the films, it comes from ‘Pinocchio’ with the song ‘When You Wish Upon a Star’ or in ‘ Peter Pan’ with ‘The Second Star to the Right’. So stars and wishes are an intrinsic and important part of Disney’s DNA.”

A heroine proof of everything

“Asha” is the great heroine of this story, Juan Pablo relates that she, in a moment of desperation where she realizes that things are not as they seem and that there is injustice in the world… “she turns to the stars and asks for help.” . She tells her desire through a song she composed Julia Michaels -who developed seven original songs-”; so she drops a star to help her.

“‘Asha’ is a brave human being who must overcome several obstacles to make her wish come true. The theme of the film is that there is nothing more important than someone with a wish in their heart, but these wishes do not magically happen, you have to fight for them and you have to go through difficulties and obstacles.

In counterpoint is the villain, because there always has to be an antagonist: “We wanted to have one of these delicious and classic villains that we have seen in many of the films of the past and develop this idea of ​​good versus evil that we have seen in so many stories from Disney”.

The producer also highlights that “Asha” is a contemporary character, because it has a lot to do with the people behind her, a creative team led by important women such as: Jennifer Lee, Allison Moore, Fawn Veerasunthorn, Julia Michaels and Ariana DeBose , “who, being a great actress, gave a lot of her personality to ‘Asha’, because she is very lively, has great energy and is very authentic.”

And on the villain side, Chris Pine is everything, “because this character requires someone who can be captivating, since he is someone that people have to believe in, he has to have enormous charisma and sing excellently, but he also has to be a great antagonist and give us those moments of malice that we know from Disney villains”.

Finally, Juan Pablo Reyes expresses that being part of this project is an honor and a great responsibility, “because Disney means so much to me, but also to all my colleagues with whom I have worked in the studio to create the film.”

Chris Pine plays the “Magnificent King.” COURTESY

Synopsis

A story with magic and heart

As Walt Disney Animation Studios celebrates 100 years, its new original film “Wish” asks the question: How did the wishing star, upon which so many Disney characters make wishes, come about? Set in the magical kingdom of “Rosas,” the story introduces “Asha,” an optimistic girl with a sharp wit who cares deeply about her community.

When “Asha” turns to the sky in a time of need and makes a wish, a cosmic force answers her plea: a small ball of limitless energy called “Star.” Together, they face the most formidable of enemies to save their community and prove that when the will of a brave human connects with the magic of the stars, wonderful things can happen.

