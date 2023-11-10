It was a good effort, but it failed to convince. The new film “The Marvels” starring three female superheroes had good intentions and generated many expectations, but apparently critics are not very happy with the result a few days after its release.

The American movie review website, Rotten Tomatoes gave it a low rating of 62% with 106 opinions in favor and 66 against and comments such as “Despite the great stunts, it is not enough.”.

The film directed by Nia DaCosta follows the events of “Captain Marvel”placing the main character of this film, played by Brie Larson, whose powers become entangled with those of two other superheroes: “Monica Rambeau” (Teyonah Parris) y “Kamala Khan” (Iman Vellani).

But they all face the main enemy: “Dar-Benn”, the new leader of the Kree, who tries to steal the bracelets of “Kamala Khan” to save her people, as they open portals to another dimension.

However, fans, like YouTuber Mr. Each of the characters lacked development to make them connect with the audience before introducing them to the epic battles which, although impressive, are not explained before 40 minutes.

“The film begins to move very quickly and they are already fighting when they forgot the story and the situations that occur are not the story, they are the pretext with which the film begins, which is that the three characters are exchanging places with their powers, but it is important to explain what the purpose is because I did not feel hooked with the characters emotionally,” said the content creator, who also highlighted that, to match the powers of the three superheroines, they had to reduce their capacity, for For example, in the case of “Captain Marvel,” which seemed like a contradiction because it was a film that seeks to represent female empowerment.

And at the box office the premiere is not looking good either, because although a collection of 80 million dollars was expected in its first week, these projections decreased to 60 million, which means one of the lowest openings ever seen for a Marvel film. which has earned up to more than 800 million with its highest-grossing film, “Avengers: Endgame.”

The comic company at least rescues this film with its post-credits scene where it reveals a promise that has excited fans.; However, it seems he will need help from fans to recover in the coming weeks.

