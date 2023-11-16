The duality between good and evil are two concepts always present in fiction. Are people born evil or do circumstances lead them to lean towards perversity?

Writer Suzanne Collins has asked the same questions in her world-famous literary saga “The Hunger Games,” in which she addresses a system of totalitarian power that exercises complete control over its citizens, forcing them to participate in bloody annual televised games.

The story, which hit theaters in 2012, with Jennifer Lawrence as the protagonist, returns with “The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”, a prequel that, like a pendulum, wanders between the sadistic and perverse duality of the human being, and the noble and white.

“What I think Collins wants to explore in his stories is our real nature as a human race, asking ourselves: ‘Are we really savages? Or are we originally good?'” explains director Francis Lawrence, who since “Catching Fire” , from 2013, has taken responsibility for the film saga.

“The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” which opens in theaters today, is set 64 years before the events of Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and her ally Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson), who confronted the president of the fictional world of Panem, Coriolanus Snow (Donald Sutherland).

“Explaining how I connect emotionally with Snow leads me to think about another film from another universe, Star Wars, where we see the fascinating Darth Vader. Like my character, who will become a villain, we wonder if he was always bad or if he He did this as a result of his environment,” Tom Blyth tells EL UNIVERSAL, who plays the future leader of Panem in his student years.

Rachel Zegler plays Lucy Gray Baird from District 12, who must fight in the so-called Hunger Games in its tenth edition, while Snow is required by the state to be her mentor. Between them, a possible alliance and love story is brewing.

“That is the debate inside Snow. His love story with Lucy Gray also has to do with this and his opinion and heart swing like a pendulum from scene to scene. As we know that they both need each other to survive, there is always a mystery. present, wondering how true that relationship is,” Lawrence explains.

With Zegler (“Love Without Barriers”, 2021) as Lucy Gray, a charismatic singer, Lawrence has opportunities to address connections with the original saga such as the origins of the theme “The Hangman’s Tree”, which we know about Katniss, the girl who lit the revolution years later.

The 22-year-old actress of Polish and Colombian descent defines her character as that spark that years later will light the flame of a fight that freed the districts from their dictator.

“I think Lucy Gray is this beacon of light and she hasn’t realized it. That’s what I found very impressive, what I loved when reading the book, because you can see the little rays of hope that come out within Lucy, that don’t They will leave the character of Coriolanus alone when he meets Katniss and Peeta in the future in The Hunger Games 74.

“Seeing how that seed is planted and how it will grow inside Snow is very exciting as an actress, but also as a fan.”

Media exposure

The prequel, in addition to having the evidence of survival that we remember from its film predecessors, points to the beginnings of the meditative exposure present in the bloodthirsty televised reality show, the use of fame and the values ​​that are tested in life or social situations. death, how they were developed thanks to Snow’s contributions.

“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” also stars Oscar winner Viola Davis (“The Cross Tales”) as Volumnia Gaul, the Hunger Games’ chief vigilante; Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”) as Casca Highbottom, dean of the Academy and creator of the Hunger Games; Josh Andrés Rivera as Coriolanus’ companion, Sejanus Plinth; Hunter Schafer (“Euphoria”) as Snow’s cousin, Tigris, and Jason Schwartzman (“Hotel Budapest”), as the pageant’s first TV host.

