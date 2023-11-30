Well there could be news nearby! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that the legendaries of the DLC The Indigo Disc have already been leaked.

This time, the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, it seems that a new movement on YouTube has set off the alarms. And the promotional videos for the first DLC of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple have been removed from the official Pokémon channel on YouTube, generating speculation about a possible strategy for the next presentation of new announcements related to the second DLC.

This measure of deactivation of the videos of the first downloadable content has generated a considerable stir in the community of followers. It is believed that this strategic move could be linked to the preparation and launch of promotional ads for the second DLC.

This action suggests that They could provide interesting news to keep fans interested in this additional content. Although no official statement has been provided regarding the specific reason behind the removal of these videos, it is highly likely that this move is part of a strategy to generate hype for the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Purple DLC.

Fans are eagerly awaiting and speculating about the arrival of new news and trailers that reveal more details about the second DLC, while the community remains attentive to any new updates that may appear on the official Pokémon YouTube channel. We won’t take our eyes off it!

