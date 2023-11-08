A saliva test could revolutionize the early diagnosis of oral cancer, identifying them promptly and accurately. The technique is ‘made in Italy’, developed by Studium Genetics, a spin-off of the Alma Mater Studiorum – University of Bologna, which chose the Irccs San Raffaele hospital in Milan as a partner to introduce it into clinical routine and research.

In current clinical practice – explain from San Raffaele, Vita-Salute San Raffaele University of Milan and UniBo – oral cancer screening is carried out exclusively through visual inspection by specialists who, in the presence of suspicious lesions, invite patients to undergo a biopsy, which is essential to make a correct diagnosis.

However, the patient often refuses to undergo an invasive test such as a biopsy, allowing any disease to progress. Furthermore, oral squamous cell carcinoma (OSCC) is a condition that is not always easily identifiable, especially if it is precancerous in nature. The new test, an epigenetic test, is based on the quantitative analysis of the level of DNA methylation of 13 genes that have been discovered to be altered in oral carcinomas, and allows for the early identification of patients at risk of developing OSCC and its precursor, severe dysplasia. A non-invasive technique capable of providing diagnostic, prognostic and follow-up information with a high degree of precision: in a multicenter study published in ‘Head & Neck’, a sensitivity of 97% and a specificity equal to 88%.

How the test works

The test is quick and simple to perform. Once the suspicious lesion has been identified, samples are taken from the oral mucosa (tongue, cheek, palate) by simply passing a special toothbrush equipped with bristles. The sample is collected in a test tube and inserted into a storage solution that keeps it at room temperature, ensuring its stability over time and facilitating transport. It is then processed in reference laboratories using sequencing protocols and bioinformatic analyses, quantifying the level of DNA methylation in the 13 genes associated with the disease. A calculation is then performed which, using a patented algorithm, generates a risk score for developing oral cancer.

Oral squamous cell carcinoma is considered by experts to be a major public health challenge, with over 745,000 cases reported worldwide and a 5-year mortality rate of approximately 60%. The risk of recurrence after surgery, ranging from 17% to 30%, is higher than for any other type of cancer and is the leading cause of death. Oral cavity tumors not only entail a significant social cost, but also represent an enormous healthcare expenditure item – including hospitalization, surgery and rehabilitation – which, thanks to the introduction of this test for early diagnosis, could be greatly reduced.

There are four stages of Oscc, from I to IV, which indicate its increasing severity. “Stages I and II normally have good survival compared to stages III and IV, which have a high recurrence rate and a mortality of 50% within 5 years”, illustrate Giorgio Gastaldi, responsible for maxillofacial prosthetic rehabilitation in cancer patients, and Silvio Abati, head of Medicine and Oral Pathology, both UniSR professors and belonging to the Department of Dentistry of the Irccs San Raffaele, directed by Enrico Gherlone.

“Unfortunately – they underline – two thirds of cases are diagnosed at stage III and IV in an advanced stage, in which the demolitive and reconstructive surgery can have a very strong impact on the anatomy, functionality, but also on the patient’s psyche. the real challenge today is to be able to be very early in the diagnosis: the sooner we manage to intercept the tumor in the initial phase, the more the prognosis will not only be positive, but it will be possible to intervene in a less invasive way, without compromising the patient’s quality of life. We are convinced that this revolutionary technology can help us overcome this challenge.”

“The partnership between our university, its spin-off Studium Genetics and the Irccs San Raffaele hospital, one of the reference centers in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer in the oral cavity, strengthens our bet on the identification of epigenetic modifications of the DNA methylation, as a new frontier of modern oncology medicine”, says Luca Morandi, associate of the UniBo Department of Biomedical and Neuromotor Sciences and developer of the test, operational in Europe and currently being approved in the United States, China and Brazil. “We are certain that we have provided a fundamental tool to patients suffering from oral cavity cancer, giving them new concrete hope. The future prospect – he hopes – is to extend the collaboration also to the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, a reality of excellence in research on pathologies of the oral cavity”.

Who needs the test?

The new test – specifies a note – is particularly useful for people over the age of 40, who consume alcohol or smoke regularly, and patients who present leukoplakia, erythroplakia, oral lichen planus or any suspicious oral lesion. Finally, the test represents an indispensable tool in the follow-up of patients previously treated for Oscc, since it is useful for identifying relapses, which are very frequent and increase the risk of death of these patients. In any case, the indication for the actual use of this approach is left exclusively to the evaluation of the specialist.