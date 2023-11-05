The world of rallies and, more generally, that of Italian and international motorsport loses one of its greats. Corrado Provera, former director of Peugeot Sport and of the golden years of the Lion Rampant in the World Rally Championship, died today at the age of 82.

A sporting life of great importance, as a great communicator – his outbursts of joy are unforgettable, but also his outbursts of anger. a true man – and in communication, famous above all under the banner of the Lion in the Rampant. First in Formula 1 working on the engine project that would later equip the Prost Grand Prix between the end of the 90s and the beginning of the new century, then the – decisive – move to the rally division.

His influence was decisive in pushing Peugeot to return to the World Championship to try to repeat the disasters of the 205 Group B with Juha Kankkunen, i.e. at the end of the 80s, a decade before the last return to the WRC.

To give a substantial vision of Provera’s work it would be enough to reel off the data of the successes in the WRC from the return of Peugeot until 2005, his last year in rallies before leaving and dedicating himself to the World Endurance Championship with the 908 HDi FAP prototype. There is talk of 3 consecutive Constructors’ world titles won from 2000 to 2002, but also two Drivers’ titles won by the great Marcus Gronholm with the 206 WRC in 2000 and 2002. Only the 2001 world title escaped, when the late Richard Burns won it Subaru Impreza WRC.

The last two seasons, 2004 and 2005, were much more complex, when Peugeot decided to field the 307 WRC, which proved to be less competitive than the car it replaced. Provera left command of the team at the end of the 2005 Rally Sweden in February, handing it over to Jean-Pierre Nicolas.

Photo by: Peugeot Sport

Corrado Provera, head of Peugeot Sport

Completing Peugeot’s decadent picture was the tragic death of Michael Parks, Markko Martin’s co-driver, who lost his life during the 15th and third-to-last special stage of the Rally Great Britain. On that occasion, Peugeot had asked Gronholm not to start the last 2 special stages of the event. The race management, however, interrupted the race immediately, avoiding taking part in the remaining special stages.

Peugeot Sport decided to pay homage to Provera with a short tweet that appeared today evening. The message reads like this:

“It is with profound sadness that we learn of the death of Corrado Provera. His years at the head of Peugeot Sport were marked by his charisma and energy. We send our most sincere condolences to his family and all those who knew him” .

Corrado Provera was the last Italian manager to win a WRC World title – in this case the Constructors’ one – before the two won by Andrea Adamo with Hyundai Motorsport.

The deepest and most sincere condolences from the editorial team of the Italian edition of Motorsport.com go to the family of Corrado Provera, to all those who were friends and were close to him.

Photo by: LAT Photographic

Marcus Gronholm and Timo Rautiainen, Peugeot 206