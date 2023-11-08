The Special One can’t wait to get back on the bench to support his team and doesn’t fail to underline this on his social channels

A lion in a cage. This is probably the image that captures José’s state of mind Mourinho again tomorrow forced to follow his Roma match from tribune. Through its social channels, the Special One shared some shots inside the plane that brought the Giallorossi team to the Czech capital with a caption which needs no explanation: “I land in beautiful Prague for my last match in the stands.” In fact, last July UEFA confirmed the 4 match ban due to the criticism leveled at Taylor in the belly of the Puskas Arena in Budapest after the Europa League final, rejecting the memory of the club. Tomorrow the last European match away from the pitch. He will return to the bench regularly against Servette on November 30th.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the world of Roma without missing any updates, stay connected to Forzaroma to discover all the day’s news on the Giallorossi in the league and in Europe.

November 8, 2023 (modified November 8, 2023 | 6:49 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED