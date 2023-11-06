Mou is already in Trigoria to prepare for the match against Slavia and has delivered some gifts

After the match against Lecce won at the last breath Mourinho is already in Trigoria to prepare for Thursday’s match against them Slavia Prague. Before training she wanted to give a special gift to some staff members. This is the message from the Special One: “The best kitmen deserve a gift from me and Adidas. Thanks for everything Valerio, Maurizio, Roberto and Fabio”. Special thanks to the four warehouse workers of the Giallorossi club and published two stories on his Instagram profile. In one you can see a large box intended for Mourinho with gifts inside.

November 6, 2023 (modified November 6, 2023 | 1:17 pm)

