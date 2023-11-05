The Roma coach after the 2-1 win against Lecce: “The connection with the Olimpico is extraordinary, both the players and the fans deserved it. Romelu has a big heart”

Emanuele Zotti

November 5 – Rome

On the pitch, the goals from Azmoun and Lukaku in full injury time made the difference. But without the support of the 65 thousand people at the Olimpico it would hardly have been possible. José Mourinho is convinced of this and, in the post-match of the match won in extremis against Lecce, he places the extraordinary contribution of the Roma crowd at the center of attention: “Both the players and the fans deserved it. The late goal for me it’s just heart and mentality. During my career I have coached six or seven teams, but in none of these have I ever found an audience that continues to support you and cheer you on when you lose 0-1 with 10 minutes left. This connection is extraordinary, it’s one of the reasons that pushed me was to decide to risk until the end, even at the risk of conceding the second goal. It’s an old philosophy that says that if you lose by one or lose by ten it’s the same thing.”

The word

—

The Portuguese moves on to analyze the match: “In the first half the match could have been on our side. But Lecce deserved it, they didn’t betray what I said, it’s a very well trained and organized team with three super strong attackers on the counterattack. I feel sorry for them and also for Falcone, I met him after the match and joked about it a bit since he says he’s a great Roma fan but when he faces Roma he saves everything.”

Lukaku

—

Mou, still euphoric from the victory achieved in full injury time, comments with a smile on Lukaku’s missed penalty at the start of the match: “It’s the first mistake in Italy and the second in a team coached by me (laughs, ed.), it was the Super Cup European against Chelsea. But only those who shoot make mistakes, I never get angry with those who don’t score a penalty. Dybala didn’t shoot because he didn’t want to shoot from a standing position, his ligament suffers a bit with the ball at rest. Romelu shot and we have great faith in him. He is an emotional boy, I know him better than anyone. He is very sensitive and when he misses a penalty, his heart cries and his soul cries. That’s why having the chance to score the winning goal for me it’s the best: both because the team won and because Romelu sleeps better. He’s a boy with a big heart.”

SUPER OPPORTUNITY

—

The Special One underlines the importance and weight of the three points obtained, which allow Roma to overtake Lazio a week before the derby: “It is not normal that in the same weekend several top teams lose points. Lazio, Atalanta lost , Milan and one between Juve and Fiorentina, this was a situation that we couldn’t waste, it was too big an opportunity for us. Now we are a little closer to the teams that occupy the top places in the table.”

DYBALA

—

Dybala had ankle problems in the first half. I never thought he could play 96 minutes. He did it for emotion, for the result and for his involvement with the team and his teammates. We had decided that he wouldn’t kick set balls so as not to risk anything, which is why he didn’t take the penalty. He did too much. To my surprise, I spoke to him after the game and told him that maybe it would be better not to come to Prague on Thursday but he said he wanted to be there and that he wants to play.”

NURSERY

—

Finally, a point on the situation of the injured: “Spinazzola and Pellegrini are closer to returning with each passing day. For Smalling I see it as more difficult, further away, and this leaves us in difficulty given that on Thursday in Prague Mancini, Llorente will still play in defense and Ndicka”.

November 5, 2023 (modified November 5, 2023 | 9.12pm)

