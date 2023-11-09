The Roma coach after the heavy defeat against Slavia Prague: “Very deserved defeat, nothing worked. I didn’t see the correct and professional attitude that I demand”

José Mourinho is very angry after his Roma’s heavy defeat against Slavia Prague: “Nothing worked. What was missing? Everything. It’s a very well-deserved positive result for them and a very well-deserved negative one for us. The decision not to let people talk the players, excluding Belotti, is mine, no one must talk because there isn’t much to say other than what I will say. I spoke to the boys in the locker room, what we said to each other remains between us. I just want to be honest with the players of the Slavia who deserved to win. The absences? We played so badly that I don’t want any excuses. A horrible match.”

The Portuguese, who watched the match in the stands due to disqualification, then analyzes the individual play of his team: “Very few… very few… very few had the correct and professional attitude today that I demand. I didn’t see the approach that you must have in a serious match with objectives. The best on the pitch was a 20-year-old boy who wasn’t in the first team two years ago… Only he put his head and foot forward, the only one who didn’t deserve to losing was Bove”.