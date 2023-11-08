Four days before Lazio-Roma, the Special One stings the Biancoceleste coach who had spoken of the Giallorossi’s Europa League match against Slavia Prague as a “friendly”

From our correspondent Pierfrancesco Archetti

8 November 2023 (change at 8.32pm) – Prague (Czech Rep.)

Roma can already qualify for the direct elimination phase if they beat Slavia, but the derby with Lazio also holds sway in Prague and there is no shortage of digs between the coaches. José Mourinho isn’t too upset after Maurizio Sarri’s latest statements, but he gets straight to the point: “Will this be a friendly match like Sarri said? If anyone should feel offended it is Slavia, the people of Prague, not me. He means that Slavia is without quality, I always respect the opponents. The difference between a coach who has won 26 titles and one who has won just a few is exactly this mentality. Every match is serious, to be played, there are no friendlies. I would like to hear the League’s response, because it was a direct criticism of them. I wait”.

THE GAME OF LIFE

—

Then Mou returns to the cup match. Your colleague Jindřich Trpisovsky, coach of Slavia, considers it a match of a lifetime for her club. “For me the race of life is the next one, that is to say this one, always, I have thought this way since I became a professional, so I am equal to him. Will it be a tougher match than the one in Rome? If you score in the first minute like we did in the first leg, the conditions are there to have a different match and after 20 minutes we were 2-0, so in control. But Slavia is strong, they have quality players, they know how to do the defensive and offensive phases well, so they have a good coach, the environment is nice. We are close to qualifying, they are better than Servette and Sheriff, it will be a good match.”

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

TRAINING AND OBJECTIVES

—

As for the lineup, the Portuguese coach says that “whoever is in a position to play two games in three days will play. The defenders are always playing but they are fine, so they will play again with Svilar in goal, then I can make one substitution or another, but I will put the strongest ones in.” If Roma’s goal is a place in the Champions League, there are two ways to get there, the championship or by winning the Europa League as almost happened last season. Mou doesn’t choose. “I don’t know which way will be the most possible, let’s try to do it with both ways. We want to do well in the league and move forward in Europe for the third year, we won’t choose, even if there will be difficulties in the calendar, but I always think that the next match is the most important, I’m not capable of saying that a competition doesn’t interest me.” .

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED