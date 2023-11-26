Suara.com – Mount Anak Krakatau in the waters of the Sunda Strait, South Lampung Regency experienced an eruption on Sunday night, with the height of the ash column observed to be around 1,000 meters above the peak or around 1,157 meters above sea level.

Head of the Mount Anak Krakatau Monitoring Post in Hargopancuran, Rajabasa District, South Lampung, Andi Suardi, confirmed the incident which occurred at 21.08 WIB.

“The eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau occurred on Sunday, November 26 2023, at 21.08 WIB. The height of the eruption column was observed to be approximately 1,000 meters above the peak 1,157 meters above sea level,” said Andi in South Lampung, Lampung Province, Sunday (26/ 11/2023).

“The ash column was observed to be gray in color with medium to thick intensity towards the northwest. The eruption was recorded on a seismograph with a maximum amplitude of 78 mm and a duration of 45 seconds,” he said.

He said the closest settlement to Mount Anak Krakatau is on Sebesi Island, which is 16.5 kilometers away.

Andi appealed to the public and fishermen not to approach the Mount Anak Krakatau area within a radius of five kilometers.

“Currently Mount Anak Krakatau is at level III, alert, with recommendations from the public, fishermen and mountain climbers, not to approach the mountain within a radius of five kilometers,” he said. (Between)