A few weeks ago, the US FDA, the agency in charge of regulating drugs, among other things, approved the use of tirzepatide as a treatment for obesity and overweight in certain contexts.

The new contender. Tirzepatide is a diabetes-like drug, until now marketed under the name Mounjaro. As before with Ozempic, a second use has emerged for this treatment: reducing the weight of those who consume it. With this new use approved in the United States, the market dominance until now held by the Danish Novo Nordisk is in danger.

Hit on the table. This is what can be gleaned from the latest quarterly results published by Eli Lilly, the pharmaceutical company responsible for Zepbound, the brand under which tirzepatide is marketed for use against overweight. Its latest results predate the approval of Zepbound, that is, from a time when tirzepatide was only prescribed against diabetes (even though it could be consumed for other purposes).

And the results were overwhelming: the income derived from the sale of Mounjaro exceeded $1.4 billion in the third quarter of 2023 and approached $3 billion between January and September. According to the pharmaceutical company, revenue for the quarter grew by 37% thanks to the good results, not only of this drug, but of others such as Verzenio and Jardiance (drugs against breast cancer and heart failure respectively).

Better sales? One of the data published by the company that most has attracted attention has been the comparison between the launch of semaglutide and Monjauro. The company shows us the evolution in the number of prescriptions issued during approximately the first year and a half of the products in the American market. The difference is abysmal.

Why this difference? There are probably various factors, such as marketing, the better access to the US market of the American company in contrast to the European one… etc. But probably the most relevant factor is the timing, the moment in which each treatment has entered the market.

Semaglutide has been available in the US for just over five years as a diabetes treatment. However, its popularity as a weight loss drug would not come until much later.

The arrival of Mounjaro has occurred after the great push of semaglutide and, although the prescriptions for this medication are based in principle on its potential as an antidiabetic, the correlation between overweight and diabetes may explain its greater popularity at the entrance to this market. mature than the one who had to face the treatment from the Danish pharmaceutical company.

More effective? There is still no definitive answer to this question, but the balance seems to tip in favor of the new treatment. Some studies showed that tirzepatide is more effective at controlling blood sugar levels, but it also caused study participants (diabetes patients) to lose more weight during clinical trials.

The explanation for this advantage could lie in how the drugs work. While both treatments are capable of “mimic” glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1), tirzepatide is a “dual antagonist”, also capable of functioning as another hormone, gastric inhibitory polypeptide or insulinotropic peptide dependent on insulin. glucose (GIP).

These tests are not definitive. On the one hand, because the studies were carried out among people with diabetes, not in people who were overweight or obese. On the other hand, treatments have not been compared controlling for administered dose.

And what about diabetes? Mounjaro’s arrival could have a positive effect for people with diabetes, not so much for economic reasons. On the one hand, the pharmaceutical company that markets it points out that tirzepatide is a cheaper alternative to semaglutide. On the other hand, the arrival of a new treatment could avoid the shortage problems of a few months ago.

The secundary effects. It should not be overlooked that both tirzepatide and semaglutide are treatments with adverse effects, not serious but worth considering. Both treatments work in a similar way and, probably for this reason, both have similar unwanted effects.

Most of the adverse effects of these treatments have to do with the stomach and digestive system: nausea, vomiting, upset stomach, abdominal pain, diarrhea and constipation are some of these effects.

Other effects have little to do with the digestive system. Some milder, such as headaches; but others much more serious such as pancreatitis or kidney failure. However, possibly the most serious problem is the increased risk of developing thyroid cancer.

A lot at stake. The success of semaglutide has been such that its echo has been felt in the Danish economy. The arrival of competition could significantly reduce the income of Novo Nordisk, the pharmaceutical company that developed and markets this converted antidiabetic drug.

Nothing that couldn’t be anticipated. There are many companies seeking to develop weight loss treatments given the interest generated by these drugs. For now the market has gone from monopoly to duopoly, so there are still many new companies trying to enter. Who, when and how are questions still to be resolved.

In Xataka | Ozempic to lose weight: its effects and risks beyond the controversy, according to science

Imagen | Lilly / Chemist4U