The results are mixed: good in Europe, deficit in the championship. The relationship with the Friedkins is tense, but for the fans he is the Messiah. The contract will expire in June 2024

But on what basis should a coach be judged? On what basis should a great coach also be judged? A question that applies universally, but in this specific case it can be applied to the Mourinho issue. Yes, because his three-year contract is expiring and at the moment there are no signs that suggest a renewal. Although, of course, football thrives on situations, moments and – as has been seen on many occasions – what seems certain today becomes the opposite tomorrow.