A blow to the Serie A League in no uncertain terms. José Mourinho’s press conference on the eve of Roma-Lecce ends with a bang. Just when the Portuguese seemed to have run out of topics – the focus was mostly on injuries – a question about the calendar and the close matches awaiting the Giallorossi unleashes the Mou avalanche: “We’ve been talking about the calendar since the start of the championship, we haven’t done it for the first time after Inter. I understand that in football there are a lot of people with parachutes. It’s not their world, they don’t know it, they come for status or politics. For the suit or the tie. They’re not people born and raised in football. These people must be respected for their status and that’s it. It’s not worth commenting on. It’s as if I were talking about atomic physics or cinema.” But the Special One takes things up a notch also in light of the CEO’s declarations. De Siervo, although not naming him: “In the Football League there are also people who have worked in the organization of the clubs and could have had a positive influence. After every match in Europe we are always the team that suffers the most”. And then he also teases his management: “If our club doesn’t raise the issue publicly, I always have to talk about the same things. Maybe I shouldn’t… Fortunately for me it seems to me that the fans aren’t idiots, before every match the League’s music is booed, if they do it there will be a reason. They are not stupid.”

LAZIO WITH AN ADVANTAGE

Mourinho does not miss the opportunity to underline how, by being able to take advantage of an extra day of rest, Lazio will arrive at the derby on Sunday 12 November with an advantage: “Next week it will happen again. Lazio plays on Tuesday, we play on Thursday. We can’t play on Monday because there is a break and the match will have to be on Sunday. We were unlucky here, period. Lazio will have an advantage but there is nothing to say or comment on. But for everything that has happened up to now and will happen again later, Roma have been truly penalized

INJURIES

The other focus of the conference is that of injured players, a problem that is inevitably affecting Roma’s championship. In view of tomorrow’s match, however, there seems to be good news: “Sanches and Dybala are not in optimal conditions, but according to the doctors and trainers there are no risks. It’s what we need, also for the players who thus feel the right confidence to be on the pitch. They’re on the team tomorrow and can help us out. Everyone else who is outside stays outside. Tomorrow we don’t have Paredes (disqualified, ed.), we have half of Paulino and ⅓ of Renato who will help us win tomorrow.” When asked several times, Mou takes stock of the situation, underlining how for several players in his squad physical problems are not just a random factor but a real constant: “An injured footballer is one thing, someone with a history is another clinic, i.e. those who cyclically have physical problems that recur year after year. They are different things. If the injuries are not contact injuries like that of Dybala last year with Palomino, they are injuries on which the technical staff feels they need to do something more in terms of prevention and speed up recovery. When there is a medical history it is difficult, as in the case of Gareth Bale. Roma have several players with a clinical history and I am happy to have them at certain times. When they don’t fit, they don’t fit. Do you think Dybala or Sanches would be here without having had their medical history? Even about Smalling I just say that I’m happy when I can have him available, I know him better than all of you having trained him in Manchester.”

SHORT ROSE

And again: “When you say that 5 starters are missing you say a lot, if Inter are missing, they have 5 more, the same for Milan and Juve, and Atalanta and Fiorentina. When we are missing, we don’t have 5 other starters. We have 5, but on a numerical level. Bove and Zalewski, for example, are not finished products. I’m not here today to talk about these things, there are other people to ask. I always give my best, which is why I didn’t want to respond to criticism I’m demanding with myself, and the worst thing for me is not being satisfied with myself, it’s difficult for me to live with this feeling. After Inter I didn’t have this feeling, we played a match to the best of our potential. If we had had a bit of luck, which is always needed in these cases, we would have been the ones to take the lead. We were close. I was sad for the effort of players who played two days before, who played games one after the other. We lost with a goal that shouldn’t have been conceded, we all know it. You cannot take the position in the center of the area. The boys did well though, some played in key positions with yellow cards on their heads. They did well against the strongest team in Italy.”

LECCE

Finally, a comment on tomorrow’s match: “Lecce is a good team. They play on the counterattack, they are very strong. They have very fast people on the wings both on the right and left. They have solutions to change during the match. They have a good coach who he also knows how to organize the team from a construction and organizational point of view. He lost a single match due to exaggerated numbers against Napoli, then the rest achieved results or fought until the end.”

