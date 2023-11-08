The bond between the coach and the Argentine is real and strong. And with an Argentine journalist Joya told a new anecdote about her coach, which dates back to the Albiceleste’s victory in Qatar

Among the best qualities that make the Special One so special, one is universally recognized by his players: the ability to create a unique, authentic, intense relationship with each of them. Just think of the hug and kiss given to a Romelu Lukaku bent over and practically in tears at the final whistle of the great Giallorossi comeback against Lecce. You need attention to be in the right place at the right time, you need attention to make the other person feel that you are on their side. This has now also been confirmed by Paulo Dybala, certainly one of the most pampered by the Roma coach. In a video connection with the Argentine journalist Gaston Edul, Joya told a new anecdote about her coach, which dates back to the Albiceleste’s victory at the World Cup in Qatar: “At the end of the final with France I returned to the locker room, I took the phone and I saw that there were five missed calls by José Mourinho.” Here is the attention, not even time to put the gold medal around your neck that Mou is there to call, to share the joy. But there’s more. Because it is true that the Portuguese dedicates himself so much to his players, making the strength of the group – as he never misses an opportunity to reiterate – an additional weapon for success on the field, but it is equally true that the players reciprocate the feeling with at least as much devotion.

And this is how the conclusion of Dybala’s story is explained: “I called him first than my mother. He was very happy, also because he loves the Argentines, starting with Di Maria and Messi”. But never like “his” Paulo, with whom he entered the pitch today for finishing training ahead of the Europa League match against Slavia Prague. Because the connection is there. Is strong. And it’s true.