Thiago Motta’s comment after the victory over Lazio:

“I liked the attitude of my boys in difficulty, in a match against a great opponent. We took the lead with a beautiful move and afterwards we always controlled the game. These guys deserve all the applause, they are working in a commendable manner, now they will have a few days of rest and then the Fiorentina-Bologna week will begin. There is great enthusiasm, the moment is good and we are approaching the job in the right way. I have great faith in our team.”