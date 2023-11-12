The female motorcycling community has always been growing and in recent years the increase in girls who have become passionate about two wheels is a phenomenon that everyone has realised.

Yet even in 2023, being a motorcyclist is not a simple choice precisely because of the role that society expects from women, especially if these women decide to make it their sporting discipline. But is motorcycling still “a male thing” today? And is there any point in talking about male and female things?

To understand a little more, we invited five Motorcyclists with a capital M who have made their passion a life choice to explain to us not only what motorcycling is like seen from the female perspective but also how they can and must overcome a series of stereotypes and prejudices that inevitably lead us to penalize our female motorcyclists and athletes. In this beautiful chat they bring their experience Lisa Cavalli, founder of Miss Biker the largest community of female motorcyclists in Europe, Stefy Bou, world motocross champion and entrepreneur, Francesca Nocera, who after five Italian motocross titles has successfully moved to enduro, Roberta Ponziani, fresh winner of the CIV and professor Rosaria Iazzetta, sculpture teacher at the Academy of Fine Arts in Naples and great traveler on two wheels.