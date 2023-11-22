Denpasar Voice- Two residents from West Java were successfully arrested by members of the Narcotics Research Unit (Sat Resnarkoba) of the I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport Area Police.

Two suspects with the initials RS (38) from Cianjur and AS (25) from Bandung were proven to be involved in the narcotics case. RS himself is known to work as a motorbike taxi driver, while AS works as a used goods collector.

The two suspects were arrested by members of the Airport Police Narcotics Unit while passing along Jalan Uluwatu, Kelan, Tuban, Badung on Wednesday, November 15 2023.

The arrest began with reports from local residents regarding suspicions that the suspects were involved in illegal narcotics trafficking in the area.

Head of Narcotics Investigation Unit AKP I Wayan Selamet, S.Ag., M.Si, explained that the two suspects had been operational targets (TO) all this time. The development of information was also obtained from information from the public, where information was obtained that the perpetrator had a tall and stocky stature. Meanwhile, the other perpetrator has a thin body and has a tattoo on his left hand.

Armed with the characteristics obtained from the community, Opnal members carried out an investigation around Jalan Uluwatu, and sure enough the two perpetrators crossed the road, without waiting long the members immediately rushed to follow them until they arrived at the location of the arrest.

“Based on the characteristics of the perpetrators, Opnal members carried out an investigation around Jalan Uluwatu and sure enough the two perpetrators passed by, the members rushed to follow them until they arrived at the crime scene,” said AKP Selamet, reported by humas.polri.go.id on Wednesday, November 22 2023 .

Once officers were stopped and searched, the two perpetrators were said to look nervous. During the search, cigarette packs were found under a frangipani tree. After checking, in the cigarette package there was also a used snack package which contained five plastic clips containing clear crystals, which were suspected to contain the narcotic type methamphetamine.

Each plastic clip weighs 0.16 grams net, Code A plastic weighs 0.16 grams net, then Code C weighs 0.16 grams net, Code D weighs 0.12 grams net, and Code E weighs 0.16 grams net. 0.24 grams net.

So the total amount of shabu evidence found on the suspect weighed 0.84 grams net.

The two suspects, who are known to both live in the Padangsambian area, Denpasar, also admitted that the shabu-shabu belonged to them.

The suspects admitted to getting the prohibited items from a friend, at an agreed price of Rp. 1,250,000. However, according to information, they have not paid the money or are still in debt.

As a result of the perpetrator’s actions, investigators have named both of them as suspects under Article 112 paragraph (1) and/or Article 111 paragraph (1) of Republic of Indonesia Law No. 35 of 2009 concerning Narcotics with the threat of imprisonment for a minimum of 4 years and a maximum of 12 years.

AKP Selamet added that the two suspects are now residents of the I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport Police Detention Center. (*/Dinda)