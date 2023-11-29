November 28, 2023

MotoGP, Valencia test: Maverick Viñales the fastest, Marc Marquez shines

Maverick Viñales was the fastest of everyone on the MotoGP test day in Valencia. The Aprilia rider recorded the best time, stopping the clock at 1’29″253, ahead of Brad Binder’s KTM and Marco Bezzecchi’s Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati.

An excellent Marc Marquez, making his debut with the Ducati of the Gresini team, finished in fourth place, ahead of Raul Fernandez’s Aprilia and the other Ducati of the Gresini team of Alex Marquez. Seventh place for Fabio Di Giannantonio, for the first time riding the Ducati of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team, then the Ducati of Enea Bastianini and the KTM of Jack Miller. The Top 10 is completed by an excellent Luca Marini, making his debut with Honda.

World champion Pecco Bagnaia, who tested the Ducati GP24 with the new engine, was only eleventh, ahead of Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha, who appeared nervous and dissatisfied. Jorge Martin’s Ducati Pramac, which suffered two crashes, was even further back in fifteenth place.

MotoGP, Valencia test, order of arrival:

1 12 Maverick VINALES SPA Aprilia Racing

2 33 Brad BINDER RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

3 72 Marco BEZZECCHI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team

4 93 Marc MARQUEZ SPA Gresini Racing MotoGP

5 25 Raul FERNANDEZ SPA Aprila Racing

6 73 Alex MARQUEZ SPA Gresini Racing MotoGP

7 49 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA Mooney VIRA6 Racing Team

8 23 Enea BASTIANINI ITA Ducati Lenovo Team

9 43 Jack MILLER AUS Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

10 10 Luca MARINI ITA Repsol Honda Team

11 1 Francesco BAGNAIA ITA Ducati Lenovo Team

12 20 Fabio QUARTARARO FRA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

13 36 Joan MIR SPA Repsol Honda Team

14 37 August FERNANDEZ SPA GASGAS Factory Racing Roof

16 89 Jorge MARTIN SPA First Pramac Racing

16 21 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA First Pramac Racing

17 5 Johann ZARCO FRA CASTROL Honda LCR

18 31 Peter ACOSTA SPA GASGAS Factory Racing Roof

19 42 Alex RINS SPA Monster Energy Yamaha MoloGP

20 35 Cal CRUTCHLOW GBR Yamaha Factory

21 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN IDEMITSU Honda LCR

22 41 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA Aprilia Racing

23 32 Lorenzo SAVADORI ITA Apriia Racing

©Getty Images