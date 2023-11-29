The Spanish rider is satisfied as he has never been since he joined Honda: “For the first time in a test, the innovations introduced worked. The bike has certainly grown, it rides much better. I expected more from the engine alone, but now the project seems interesting. Marquez? It’s certainly not a surprise.”

November 29, 2023

Cheste – Probably – actually, certainly – it was the best day of Joan Mir since he’s in Honda. After yet another fall that forced him to miss the GP, the 2020 world champion returned to the saddle today for tests that turned out to be decidedly positive.

“I’m quite happy: it’s the first time in a test that the new features have really worked. I felt good throughout the day, even if I struggled a bit physically at the beginning. I made a good time, I was fast, I had a good pace throughout the session: this bike works better. In the end we tried a different setup on the front, I didn’t even have time to fit the soft tyre, so we didn’t make an attack at the time. But I am very satisfied: the potential has changed”

The bike seems bigger than the previous one.

“It’s a little longer and wider, but it weighs less: I think it’s the first step towards having a competitive bike. Something is missing, obviously, but we are growing, the sensations are very good”

How has the RC213V definitely improved?

“A clear step forward has been made in grip. Then it is easier to handle because it weighs less, it has transformed into a motorbike that is easier to straighten. When you already have these sensations with a new motorbike, you can be happy”

The engine?

“It’s not great, there hasn’t been much improvement. It’s one of the aspects to work on for Sepang: the character is more or less the same, we need more”

After the Misano test, did you expect such a positive reaction in such a short time?

“No. But at Honda they are capable of making motorbikes, we must remember this. This version is a starting point: it is necessary to take another step forward, but I believe they will do it”

You changed teams, you took Marquez’s team: did you ask for it or was it Honda’s choice?

“I won’t answer you… There was this opportunity, I didn’t think there was. I am very happy with this change. Inside the garage there was a harmony that I really liked, I was satisfied with how the team worked”

Did Marc Marquez’s debut with Ducati surprise you?

“No not at all. He got on a competitive bike and I know the talent Marc has to be fast straight away”

Are you in any way envious?

“No, not today, it was a good day, I tried material that really worked, the project is interesting”

How did it go with your new teammate?

“I got along well with Luca, he made a good debut, he’s a fast teammate”