Pecco Bagnaia, world championship leader, starts from the front row but has to deal with an enraged Martin, who after the comeback of the previous day is increasingly hungry for victory. At stake is the 2023 MotoGP World Title, the verdict of which will be written in the 27 laps of the race.

At the green light Bagnaia shoots very well who remains at the head of the group at the first corner, while Jorge Martin, who seemed to have had some difficulties at the start, thanks to an inside trajectory manages to immediately reach Pecco’s drains. At the first pass on the straight, the world championship leader has two tenths of an advantage over Martin, but the latter is driving really fast and already on the next lap he has recovered ground and is stamped to Pecco. We are on the third lap, at the end of the straight Bagniaia is still in the lead, while Martin takes the slipstream, gets ever closer to the Italian’s Desmosedici GP and after a contact while braking which could have triggered a crash the Spaniard comes wide and ends up off the track .

Luckily there is no gravel, so Martin remains standing and after a very dangerous maneuver returns to the track, brutally cutting off the path of Maverick Vinales who, like the group of riders, narrowly avoids him. For the Spaniard from the Pramac team everything now needs to be rebuilt, he is in eighth position while Pecco is stable in the lead with a tenth and a half ahead of Brad Binder’s KTM.

On the fourth lap Martin tries everything, overtakes Alex Marquez and moves into Vinales’ exhaust, where after overtaking him triggers contact with Marc Marquez and they both end up on the ground! A crash that cost the Pramac rider dearly, as in addition to having hit Marc’s bike causing a highside that could have seriously cost him a bad injury, he saw all his chances of winning the world championship disappear. The title is thus by Pecco Bagnaia!

Pecco was informed of the accident from the Ducati garage and, aware that he still had the title in his hands, he lowered the pace, also with a view to conserving the tyres, and handed over the first two positions to the fierce KTM riders. In the second half of the race several riders slipped, including Jack Miller who then took the lead following a “long” move from Binder. At the checkered flag, after the last laps spent defending against a very aggressive Fabio Di Giannantonio, Francesco Bagnaia wins the race that leads him to the 2023 title, amidst the applause and emotion of his team and his loved ones.