November 13, 2023

We are working on a possible change of team entirely within Ducati.

If Luca Marini were to leave, there are already ideas for his replacement. And one of them leads to Fabio Di Giannantonio, who after a difficult start to the season is treating himself to an autumn of 2023 full of satisfactions with his Team Gresini Ducati.

The signing of Marc Marquez with a view to 2024 effectively took away the saddle from Di Giannantonio, who however, coinciding with the official arrival of the Catalan in his place, began to put in top-level performances in MotoGP. So much so that it is much more unlikely that he will not be hired for next season.

In fact, if Honda seems to have already chosen Luca Marini, the departure of Valentino Rossi’s brother would free up a place that Di Giannantonio could occupy. The solution is not automatic, given that Ducati could also decide to promote the very young Fermin Aldeguer. But the Roman is anything but secondary.

©Getty Images