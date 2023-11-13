If he proved to be fast in the sprint, on Sunday in Sepang it was proof of Aeneas’ commitment in wanting to be competitive and partially make up for a season that started badly, with a bad injury in the first race in Portimao which kept him out of the championship for several stages. Having returned “fit” for the races, Enea also had to deal with the accident in Barcelona: a slip at the first corner which, apparently “harmless”, it cost him two fractures; one on the ankle and one on the metacarpal.

Starting from the front row at Sepang, Enea drove a perfect and solo race, crossing the finish line first and scoring his first victory of the season and with the colors of the official Ducati team. Behind him Alex Marquez, who finished second ahead of the Bagnaia-Martin duo. The two protagonists and challengers for the 2023 World title triggered a tussle with overtaking at the limit in the early stages of the race, with Pecco managing to gain a margin over his Spanish rival and finish in third place.

Not an easy race for Martin, who at the checkered flag he was 10 seconds behind the winner. Behind him, in fifth position, Fabio Quartararo, the first rider with a Japanese motorcycle on the track. Sixth Marco Bezzecchi, followed by the second Yamaha of Franco Morbidelli. Closing out the top ten were Fabio, Giannantonio and Luca Marini, while in eighth place the best KTM on the track was that of Jack Miller. Marc Marquez was thirteenth with the Honda HRC and Alvaro Bautista was seventeenth. Weekend to forget for Aleix Espargarò, who crashed yesterday for the fifth time during the Malaysian weekend.

However, the third to last stage of the world championship established a new World Champion: in Moto2 Pedro Acosta takes the lead again this year with 320 points in 18 races. At just 19 years old, this is his second success in three world championships held, a real domination for the rider, who next year will race in MotoGP in the GasGas team.